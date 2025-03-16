Police responded to two distressing domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) incidents in Limpopo

In one incident, a man was arrested for allegedly brutally killing his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Mankweng

In Malegale village, a man shot and wounded one person and tried to kill his wife before committing suicide

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told Briefly News the incidents were being investigated

LIMPOPO — Domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) incidents in two Limpopo districts have caused concern for police, sparking calls for would-be perpetrators to seek professional help.

This is after law enforcement in the Capricorn and Sekhukhune Districts responded to alarming incidents on Friday, 14 March 2025.

Violent incidents spark concern

In the first, police arrested the stepfather of a 14-year-old teenager in Ga-Thoka village, outside the Capricorn District township of Mankweng (Turfloop), for her brutal murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at about 6.30am as the girl child was making her way to school.

"The victim was walking with a fellow learner when the 48-year-old suspect [allegedly] accosted and stabbed her several times with a sharp object. He fled the scene on foot, leaving her for dead.

"When police arrived, they found the victim in a pool of blood on the [side of the] road, and wearing her school uniform. Emergency responders certified her dead at the scene," said Ledwaba.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, leading to his arrest in Polokwane CBD. Ledwaba, who told Briefly News it was unknown how the suspect travelled to Polokwane, said police information indicated that he had reportedly entered into a domestic dispute with the teenager's mother the previous night.

The suspect will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 March, facing a murder charge.

In a separate, second incident, police attended to an attempted murder-suicide involving a 75-year-old man at Malegale village in Sekhukhune.

Ledwaba said at about 11pm, the suspect drove around looking for his intended victim, a man whom he had reportedly bought bricks from.

"He eventually found the victim in his car on the street, and without saying anything, shot him in the upper body. The victim managed to drive to the nearest hospital for medical treatment," he said.

'The 75-year-old returned to his house, where he lived with his wife, and he proceeded to douse it in liquid before setting it alight."

Ledwaba said the man then entered a room where his wife had been sleeping and awoke her.

"Threatened to kill her, he instructed that she to get inside the burning house with him. But she took off on foot and he attempted to chase her down while firing several shots [in her direction]."

Fortuitously, she managed to get away without being harmed. The man turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

Police are investigating an inquest while Ledwaba, responding to a Briefly News inquiry, said the motive for the attack was unknown.

"We urge anyone who is in a GBV situation or experiencing domestic violence to seek assistance from a professional," he added.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety's 2024/2025 quarterly crime statistics, the province experienced a 2.5% increase in murder in the second quarter, while there was a significant 13.2% decrease in attempted murder in the second quarter.

A total of 30,063 suspects were arrested in the second quarter from July to September 2024, and 28,946 in the third quarter from October to December 2024.

Ghastly psychiatric ward crime scene

