A 40-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of a 31-year-old in the North West

The suspect allegedly killed the other man after an argument broke out between the two

Police divers were called in to recover body parts from a nearby river where the victim was dumped

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover and dismembering and dumping his body in a river. Police divers were called in to recover it. Image: Alexander Joe.

NORTH WEST - Christiana Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for a brutal murder.

The suspect, who is expected to appear in court next week, is accused of dismembering another man on Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Jealous lover kills ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

According to the official police statement, the suspect visited his ex-girlfriend's home in Utlwanang Township, where he found the 31-year-old victim.

A quarrel ensued, and the suspect allegedly stabbed the other man to death before dragging his body into the bushes.

Murder suspect dismembers victim

It is then alleged that he chopped off the 31-year-old's legs and private parts before dumping his body into the nearby river. The victim's body parts were recovered after the suspect's ex-girlfriend went to report him missing.

Police received a tip that the suspect had been spotted pushing a wheelbarrow down to the river and visited the scene.

Police divers were called in and initially found the upper body of the victim as well as one leg.

The following day, they continued the search and were able to recover the other legs and other missing parts.

The 40-year-old accused of the murder is expected to appear in the Christiana Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 September 2024.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all the members, including the divers, for their swift response in locating the body and arresting the suspect.

