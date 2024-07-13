A 46-year-old woman kidnapped from Mphatseni, Masoyi, was found dead with multiple injuries at Kamajika New Cemetery on July 11, 2024

Her family, devastated by the loss, had reported her missing after she was taken by three armed men

This incident, alongside the recent discovery of a teenage girl's burnt body, has prompted intensive investigations by Mpumalanga police

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The Mpumalanga police have discovered 2 bodies of women in the area, one a 46-year-old and another teen who was burnt beyond recognition. Images: Darren Stewart and Twitter/ @SABCNews.

Source: Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: Please note the following story contains graphic details that may upset some readers

The body of a 46-year-old woman, kidnapped from her home in Mphatseni, Masoyi, near Hazyview, was discovered on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024, at Kamajika New Cemetery.

The woman, identified by her family, had multiple injuries and a rope around her neck, a tragic end to her abduction that took place just after midnight on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Woman kidnapped from her home

According to the police report, the victim was forcibly taken by three armed men whose faces were covered in front of her three children.

The family reported her missing, and after days of desperate searching, their worst fears were confirmed with the gruesome discovery at the cemetery.

This horrific incident adds to the recent distressing trend in the region.

Another body were found in the region

Just hours before the discovery of the 46-year-old woman's body, the burnt remains of a teenage girl were found in a mountainous area between Pienaar and Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit.

A passerby spotted the lifeless body, and authorities were quickly summoned. The young girl, whose identity remains unknown, was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Mpumalanga police have launched intensive investigations into both cases.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr.) Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his profound disappointment and determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We will do our best to get the perpetrators, and we hope justice will be served for the two victims.."

Family of kidnapped woman are devastated

The family of the 46-year-old woman, devastated by the loss, shared their grief and confusion.

Thobile Shongwe, the deceased’s sister, expressed the family's desperate need for answers.

"She was kidnapped, and we couldn’t find her. Days later, her body was discovered at the cemetery, undressed on her upper body. It looked like she had been dead for days."

The family revealed that the deceased, a mother of seven, had recently separated from her partner, who left their shared home a month prior.

The partner, initially involved in the search, was notably absent when her body was discovered, adding to the family’s distress and confusion.

Police confirmed ongoing investigation

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi confirmed the ongoing investigation.

"We received information about a body dumped in the grave. Fortunately, the family of the kidnapped lady came and confirmed that it was their relative. For now, no arrests have been made. We have set up a team of investigators."

The deceased woman will be laid to rest on Monday as the community grapples with the tragic events.

This case highlights a troubling rise in disappearances and violent crimes in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Since the beginning of the month, several families have reported missing persons, with four bodies subsequently found in shallow graves.

Authorities urge anyone with information about these incidents to come forward as the search for justice continues in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga mystery unsolved: Teen accused in Pienaar murders dies in hospital

Briefly News reported that many netizens were concerned that the teenager accused of killing two children died before he could name his accomplices 18-year-old.

Siviwe Thulare reportedly died under police guard at the Rob Ferreira Hospital on 11 July 2024 Police arrested.

Thulare after he pointed out the shallow graves of missing children Junior Mabandla (6) and Peaceful Khoza (3).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News