Many netizens were concerned that the teenager accused of killing two children died before he could name his accomplices

18-year-old Siviwe Thulare reportedly died under police guard at the Rob Ferreira Hospital on 11 July 2024

Police arrested Thulare after he pointed out the shallow graves of missing children Junior Mabandla (6) and Peaceful Khoza (3)

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The 18-year-old accused of killing Junior Mabandla (6) and Peaceful Khoza (3) succumbed to his injuries. Image: Facebook/South African Police Service and X/@womenforchange5.

Source: UGC

Many South Africans were concerned that the teenager accused of murdering two children in Pienaar died before revealing who he was working with to authorities.

According to SowetanLIVE, Siviwe Thulare (18) died under police guard at the Rob Ferreira Hospital on 11 July 2024.

Teen assaulted by community

Thulare, who allegedly pointed out where missing Junior Mabandla (6) and Peaceful Khoza (3) were buried, was assaulted by members of the Pienaar community near Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 6 July 2024.

Mabandla disappeared on 3 June 2024, while Khoza went missing on the day of the assault. Mpumalanga police’s Captain Magoseni Nkosi confirmed to Briefly News that the suspect succumbed to his injuries:

Mzansi weighs in

Facebook users were concerned that Thulare’s death meant his accomplices would never be apprehended.

Tumis Smith said:

“Good riddance, but he should have told people what happened [and] why he killed the kids.”

Gabisile Nhlengetfwa added:

“Lokubuhlungu kuthi asiyokwazi kuthi [The sad part is that we will not know] why or who paid him to do it.”

Colly Hlabirwa speculated:

“The ones who sent him to kill those kids killed him, thinking he will confess.”

Nathi Mabutane pointed out:

“But still, the real culprits are still among [us on] our street and will recruit more teenagers.”

Leonard Phekani commented:

“Nature decided to take the Law into its Hands.”

Bonisiwe Mabuza murder: Community calls for harsh punishment

Briefly News previously reported that the case against the three people arrested for the murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza was postponed to 14 August 2024.

Tshepo Madonsela and Mbuyiseni Sikhiti were remanded in custody, while Petunia Mhlanga was granted R500 bail.

Community members who protested outside the Kanyamazane Periodical Court demanded harsher punishment against the accused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News