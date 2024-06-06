Mpumalanga’s SAPS is worried that a protest in Pienaar township would derail the search for missing six-year-old Junior Mabandla

Mabandla was last seen leaving his parent’s home to buy sweets at the local spaza shop on 3 June 2024

Two days after his disappearance, his community took to the streets to demand that police do more to find the missing child

Mpumalanga police are concerned that an ongoing strike in Pienaar township, near Mbombela, could hamper the search for a missing six-year-old boy.

Mpumalanga 6-year-old goes missing

According to the SAPS, Junior Mabandla was last seen leaving his parents' home in Pienaar on 3 June 2024 to buy sweets at a nearby spaza shop.

Two days after his disappearance, residents of the township blockaded the entrances into the area with burning debris. The protesters told Mpumalanga News that the police weren’t doing enough to find the missing child.

However, the SAPS’ Mpumalanga spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, told Briefly News that the ongoing strike hindered the search for Mabandla as some resources were diverted to monitor the protest. He added that protestors could unknowingly tamper with potential leads in that area, making it difficult for the K-9 dog unit to trace Mabandla's whereabouts.

Mdhluli also pleaded with the community to work with local law enforcement in the search for the six-year-old:

“This is the moment when we should be joining hands between the police, the family and members of the public with the sole purpose of finding this child.”

Mdhluli added that anyone with information on the missing child should call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send it via MYSAPSAPP.

Missing 6-year-old found alive and hospitalised

Briefly News reported that a six-year-old missing child was recovering in hospital after being found in a Boksburg veld with serious injuries.

MEC for Gauteng Social Development, Mbali Hlophe, urged community members to help police find the assailants.

The horrific incident left citizens reeling in shock, with many convinced the boy would be traumatised for life.

