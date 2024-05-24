Members of the South African Police Service in the North West rescued a little child who was kidnapped for ransom

The incident happened after the six-year-old child went missing during a robbery at a tavern in Phokeng

An intense chase between the police and the suspects led to a dramatic rescue and the arrest of four suspects

PHOKENG, NORTH WEST – The South African Police Service rescued a little child a day after he went missing on 20 May in Phokeng in the North West. An intense search for the child ended in a dramatic car chase and the arrest of four people.

A child was kidnapped at a tavern

According to SowetanLIVE, the incident happened at a tavern. Six people allegedly stormed into a tavern and robbed the patrons and the tavern, taking cell phones and money. They then kidnapped the little boy and demanded a ransom for his release.

The police investigated the kidnapping and discovered that the car the boy was in was on its way to Soweto. The police sped to the location and chased the suspects, resulting in a highway battle. The police caught up to the suspects and arrested them. They found the little boy safe and unharmed in the car. They also found the cellphones, and three people were arrested.

The police's investigations also led them to arrest a fourth suspect in Freedom Park, Phokeng. Thabang Jalvane, Prosperous Mthunzi Skhosana, Ishmael Saka and PrinceKomanisi appeared on Wednesday before the Bafokeng Magistrates Court on kidnapping, extortion, and business robbery charges. Their case has been postponed to next week for a bail hearing.

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a boy from KwaZulu-Natal was rescued one day after he was abducted.

Police received information that the child was kidnapped outside of his school in Durban, and the kidnappers demanded a ransom. The police acted quickly and rescued him on his birthday.

