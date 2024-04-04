A child from Sydenham in Durban was rescued one day after he was kidnapped

The little boy was taken from school on 3 April, and the kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom

He was found on his birthday, and many were relieved to find that he was home safe

Netizens rejoiced that the KZN SAPS found a child kidnapped the day before. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

SYDENHAM, KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service in Sydenham, KwaZulu-Natal, rescued a boy who was kidnapped for ransom. His rescue was remarkable because he was found on his birthday.

Kidnapped child found a day later

According to eNCA journalist @DasenThathiah, the little boy was kidnapped after school on 3 April. The kidnappers allegedly demanded R9000 in ransom money. A collaborative effort between the SAPS hostage negotiators, Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units, the provincial Organised Crime Unit, the Special Task Force and crime intelligence proved fruitful.

The little boy was rescued, and two people were arrested. They are expected to appear in court soon. Read the tweet here:

South Africans relieved the boy was found

Netizens praised the SAPS in KZN and law enforcement for locating the boy, who was found in good health.

Vuyo said:

“We have now run out of adjectives to describe the good work of KZN’S SAPS. I truly hope this good work continues.”

Austine Msagala said:

“Very crazy to think kidnapping has become a business. It’s the ones closest who know the kind of money you make and can afford to take advantage by kidnapping you or your loved ones.”

Vera Vale said:

“So glad he’s safe. Little hero rescued. Grateful for our heroes in blue, lighting the way.”

Just kidding said:

“KZN SAPS seems to be on a mission. Clean up that province!”

Vanessa Parker said:

“I’m glad they got him back. A birthday he will never forget.”

Johannesburg woman escapes alleged kidnappers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Johannesburg escaped what looked like a kidnapping.

A TikTok video of the incident went viral in which the woman jumped out of a moving car. South Africans discussed how kidnapping is becoming a concerning crime.

