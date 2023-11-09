A TikTok post of CCTV footage shows a scary moment on video that left many South Africans worried

One young woman looked like she got away from someone attempting to kidnap her in their car

South Africans are worried after watching the video of the unbelievable moment of the women's ordeal

A nail-biting video capturing a young woman in Johannesburg escaping from danger went viral. The TikTok post got a strong emotional response from viewers concerned about crime in South Africa.

A TikTok video of a woman in Johannesburg allegedly escaping from a kidnapper left South Africans worried. Images: @lit_rich_5

Source: TikTok

The woman's video getting away from alleged kidnappers garnered over 80K likes. There were thousands of comments as people reacted to the video of the young lady.

SA woman escapes alleged kidnapping

The video posted by @lit_rich_5 shows a South African woman in Johannesburg, Westdene jumping out of a moving car. It seems she narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous situation. The clip shows a man who witnessed the scene after arriving home.

Watch the intense clip below:

SA reflects on South Africa's crime rate

The video triggered emotional responses from many people who were hoping she was the missing Bloemfontein 22-year-old Lesego Mamello Motaung, as reported by News24. Many were speculating about the girl's identity.

mialox1 said:

"But guy's isn't this our TikTok magician?"

❤Heart replied:

"I hope it is hee because she had similar braids."

Others discussed the bystander and reflected on crime in the country:

Mathapelo commented:

"God protect our children, my daughters live in Westdene."

Kristy said:

"The way people just stand and watch though."

T defended the bystander:

"I think the guy was also confused."

AmahleKhambi_05 wrote:

"Also in Braam there's been several cases of kidnapping."

Thuli Phakathi added:

"The guy did not just stand there, he also went to reach out to the girl, he will also help with the case as a witness. Kanti nifunani?"

Nicolaaaa admitted:

"I almost got kidnapped by a Uber driver last week. I'm still traumatised."

