A young lady showed people her experience with Uber after stepping out with her dreadlocks on display

The young woman posted a video of her experience when she used an Uber, and she had the hairstyle

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how the driver tried to make sure she had a pleasant ride

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman made a video about her experience after getting dreadlocks installed. The lady made a viral video showing how considerate an Uber driver was because of her aesthetic.

A TikTok video shows the moment an Uber driver played reggae because his customer was a woman with locs. Image: @liampansty

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady and her Uber experience got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared their thoughts about the Uber driver.

Woman makes TikTok video of Uber driver's service

@liampantsy posted a video showing that an Uber driver started playing reggae after noticing her locs. In the video, she wore a headwrap and Rastafari earrings.

Watch the clip:

SA applauds Uber driver

Many people were pleased by how the driver paid attention to his customers. Online users said the man was spot on because of the lady's Rasta-inspired outfit and hairstyle.

zodwabeegee said:

"That's so accommodating. He just wants you to feel welcomed."

Khanya wrote:

"Ah man i remember that time of my life (locs and outfits) and being called 'rasta'."

Siphesihle Mpotulo commented:

"This one at the gas station saw me in a taxi, a few minutes later, he's knocking on the window, gave me a fist pump and said 'Jah man'."

Philile Mthembu remarked:

"Being called 'mntanami"'by strangers around your parents' age is so comforting."

khanyeza9-11 exclaimed:

"You aren't Rastafarian? The earrings solidified the Rasta look."

Dreadlocks go TikTok viral

Many people love to see others' new hairstyles. A woman went viral after getting a unique gravity-defying dreadlock style.

Lady cries over date gone wrong in Uber

Briefly News previously reported that one woman took part in a TikTok trend but had a sad experience. The lady took people with her on a disastrous date.

The video of the woman's date got thousands of likes. Many commented, amused that an Uber driver stepped in to make the lady feel better.

This lady @sippyteacup should have applied to a DM, but it ended badly. The pretty young woman had the worst date and cried in the Uber, and even the driver tried to comfort her. The compassionate gents stopped to buy her water, chocolate and tissues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News