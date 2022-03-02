Dreads vs locs: what is the difference between the two?

Biologically hair helps us to regulate body temperature. It also offers protection against unwanted foreign objects. However, the hair also speaks volumes about the individual's beliefs, values, religion, style, group, and beauty standards. So there is more to the hair than meets the eye, which is no different from dreads vs locs.

Dreads and locks have grown in popularity over the past few decades. However, many people have not been able to tell the difference between dreadlocks vs matlocks. It isn't easy to distinguish between dreads and locs because they look the same from a distance. Let us help you differentiate the two for those keen and with a higher interest in the mane.

Dreads

Dreads are formed through the combination of hair strands to form a rope-like structure. After the combination, the hair is left to turn into dreadlocks organically. Hair formation occurs when the individual avoids combing or brushing their mane.

While many people assume that dread means dirty and messy hair, it can be kept clean and neat. The masses of hair knots have a close resemblance to yarn or rope. A close up look of the same reveals a steel-wool like appearance. The dreads take the appearance of fibre woven structures.

Dreads are formed through several ways such as:

Comb coils

Standard twists

Twist and rip

Locks

They are made through braiding, coiling, palm-rolling or twisting hair. For proper formation, the hair undergoes a series of stages. A clear formation happens at the second stage, commonly called the buttoning phase.

The five stages of locking hair which takes roughly between 18 to 24 months depending on the type of your mane include:

Starter stage

Budding or buttoning stage

Teen stage

Maturity stage

Rooted stage

If you want your hair to loc faster, tightening the natural curl pattern is always advisable. However, most loc-wearers are creative with this style. They majorly incorporate dying different colours, adding jewellery and other accessories.

What's the difference between dreads and locs?

Dreadlocks vs locs have just a few differences. This is solely dependent on an individual's personal opinion and perception of the two. However, the major differences include:

Dreads are a universal phenomenon originating from the East-West, while locks are a technique of grooming originating from people of African and Nubian descent.

Jata are made naturally by tying the hair into knots, forming Matlock's hair, while locks are cultivated to formation using a proper artificial process by a specialist.

The mane is sculpted into ropes with jata, while locks refer to rope-like strands made of different widths.

Jata has become famous with the evolution of commercial reggae music whose origin is in Jamaica, while hair locks signify warriors and spiritual leaders hailing from the African culture.

Are dreads and locks the same thing?

Locs vs dreads are not entirely the same, but they share a few things in common. They include:

Both of them are unique hairstyles.

They are long-lasting and easy to maintain.

Due to the way both are formed, jata and locks prevent the mane from losing moisture.

They promote the growth of healthy mane while minimizing shedding.

They can be worn in different ways through creative styling.

The difference between locks and dreads is relatively minimal. They are both closely similar yet different hairstyles in which mane takes the form of strands of rope. Understanding more about dreads vs locs is dependent on more than the mane itself since the origin, and cultural backgrounds are affecting factors.

