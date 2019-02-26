Every African woman needs short hairstyles black hair options for those days that they have little time to groom or when they just need a change of hairdo. Short hairstyles are mostly handy and easy to work with. Whether you choose to have your short hair natural, weaved or relaxed, you can be sure that there will be a style that suits you best.

Are you one of the women that keep asking what are some hairstyles for short natural hair? If so, then this article will be helpful. With numerous black hairstyles for short hair, you can be sure that there will be an excellent style to match your preference. The following 30 styles will inspire you to get started.

Short natural haircuts for black females

It is common to find black women asking, how do I take care of my natural hair every day? Naturally, African hair is not the easiest to handle, especially if you have to do it regularly. Without a little help of the right products, it can be hectic to maintain natural African hair. Nevertheless, women have been able to do this over the time. Short hairstyles make it even more manageable since you do not have to struggle with combing and straightening your kinky hair every time you want to step out. Check out the following styles.

1. Spiral cut

Visit the barber for a cut that makes you look this chic. You do not have to worry about combing or styling your mane every morning. All you need to do is to wash your mane every morning and apply some oil, and you are good to go.

2. Round cut

This is an excellent style for round-faced individuals. Apply a bit of gel or relaxer to make it soft.

3. Coloured barbie doll cut

This one works for women that love vibrant colours and styles. If you are bold enough to step out in public with this, then you can be sure that heads will turn everywhere you pass.

4. Double-sided cut

A simple style for a simple and sophisticated lady. The side cuts bring in some level of playfulness.

5. Curly cuts

Fancy look for the woman that wants to look chic and collected. You can cut your mane and leave some of it to curl. This will answer the question of how do I maintain my natural African hair?

Black short hairstyles 2018

1. Twisted kinky

Twisted styles are becoming common with women because they are convenient and easy to maintain. In fact, these styles come in different colours which mean that every woman can find one to match her skin tone and colour. It is perfect for round-faced ladies that want to look chic and stand out.

2. Tapered pixie

This is a perfect style for women that love their mane short but with volume. The spirals in the hair give it a huge body and volume. This tapered pixie hairdo is perfect for a classy high-end woman that wants to communicate a certain message. It works for a corporate executive that mingles with the high and mighty in the world of business. The hairstyle speaks volume about standards and style. You will come across as the sophisticated lady that you are.

3. Pixie curl cut

This is a hairstyle that works for a woman that loves bangs. You do not have to grow your hair or add a weave or extension to attain a look with bangs. Your stylist can fix your short hair that it curls in bangs that last all day long.

4. Simple curls

You can easily change how you look or work on protecting your hair against heat damage by styling your short hair as shown in the pic above. This is a perfect hairstyle that gives you a youthful look.

5. Braided curly style

This unique style works for a lady that loves braided hair. You do not have to miss out on braided styles just because you have short hair.

6. Sister locks

If you love dreadlocks, then these simple sister locks will be excellent for your short hair. You can choose to have them loose as shown above or wear them in a ponytail or bun.

7. Naturally kinky

This simple style requires no sweat at all. All you need to do is to moisturise your hair regularly, say each morning. If you want a dash of colour, then consider dyeing or highlighting it in a colour that you prefer.

8. Hairstyle with bands

This is probably one of the most common short hairstyles for women with short hair. Sometimes, all you need is the right coloured band to match the attire you will be wearing that day. Tie the band around your head and have your hair pop out as in the pic above.

9. Baby locks

Baby locks are a chic and fancy hairstyle for a short-haired lady that love dreadlocks. You can always start with baby locks and grow them into healthy dreadlocks. You can also decide to maintain them short for that unique look.

10. Simple hanging curls

You can either have your stylist fix these twist braids or crochet them. The short length allows you to enjoy a cool hairdo without having to brush hair that gets in your face all the time.

Hairstyles for short permed black hair

Permed hairstyles are great for short hair. Women can always find a permed style that works for them. These are some of the best styles that make cute natural hairstyles for short hair

1. Permed undercut

This is an excellent style for a woman that loves to keep things simple and cute. If you love bold accessories and colours, then your hair should be simple to avoid giving an impression of too much going on.

2. Simple and cute

This style will give you a serious look. It is perfect for both the office and functions. You can always accessorize as much as you want.

3. Cury perm

This will give you a neat but full look. It is excellent for office and an official look.

4. Updo look

This excellent style is for a woman that wants to have an updo look. It is possible to get it done with short hair too.

5. Finger waves

This is a classic style for a woman that is going for a minimal look. It is one of the best styles for short hair.

6. Side part

You can always style your short hair with a side part. This makes you look simple, calm and collected. What's more, it can work in permed or natural hair.

7. Laid edges

Add some colour to the waves to get an aged and mature look. This style is excellent for an elderly woman that wants to look stylish and maintain her age. It is not an exaggerated look.

8. Coloured pixie

Are you tired of boring black hairstyles? If so, this style will provide a unique option for when you need to add some colour to your look. Choose a colour that complements your skin tone and complexion.

9. Smooth look

This style will give an all-round smooth finish as far as hair styling is concerned. It will work perfectly for round-faced ladies that want a full look. All you need is a smile to complete the look.

10. Rugged pixie

You do not have to do what everyone else is doing, especially if you want to stand out. Your pixie could have a slight variation, and you will still look great.

Fancy black natural hairstyles for short hair

There can never be enough hairstyles for African woman. The following are examples of the best short hairstyles for natural African hair.

1. Twisted kinky

This is an authentic natural hairdo that all women trying to maintain a natural look will love. It is a touch-and-go style as there is little you can do on it once it has been set by your stylist. Make sure you spray it every morning to give it a shiny sheen all day long.

2. Spunky Mohawk

One advantage of kinky hair is that it comes with volume and texture. This is exactly what you get with this variation of the Mohawk style. It works for anyone that aims at creating a spunky vibe around herself. The impression will last.

3. Coloured Afro

You can always spot the afro look even when you have short hair. Adding a dash of colour to it makes you appear more exquisite.

4. Baby lock

Baby locks can look cute on you if you are the type of lady that loves to wear her hair short. For a change, you can have your hair in baby locks. To make it even more interesting, have it in a colour that you enjoy.

5. Short dreadlocks

This is an excellent style for any lady that loves dreadlocks. Do not dismiss the possibility of having locks because your hair is short.

With all the above short hairstyles black hair options, any woman looking for a style that works will always find her favourite look. You can try different styles before you settle for a signature look.

