50+ best hairstyles for black women in South Africa 2023

Looking good boosts one's confidence. Since the best hairstyles for black women in South Africa are affordable, most women wear them regardless of their social status. This article covers numerous styles, including cornrows, long and short human hair weaves, haircuts for women, etc.

Hairstyles for black women in South Africa. Photo: @SANZ Hair Products, @Judi Moody, @NairobiProfessional, @Judi Moody, @braidsforwomen, @Titinestyle, @Nkululeko Justin Komna (modified by author)

Whether your hair is short or long, or whether you are a lover of freehand hairstyles, there is something special that you could try out, and it will work for you. The beauty in this list of the best hairstyles for black women lies in the creativity of the person wearing the style, thus making it easier to improvise.

50+ best hairstyles for black women in South Africa

If you choose to go through the big chop and are worried about how you will look, several short hairstyles will suit you. Regardless of the shape of your face, there is a style that would look good on you. The varying lengths of your hair will bring out the best look. Below are some best hairstyles for black women in 2023:

Short hairstyles for African women

Short blonde haircuts. Photo: @thesouthafricanhairemporium, @wabosha_maxine (modified by author)

Keeping short hair is one of the simplest hair hacks. The look is easy to maintain and requires very little attention. The diversity in the different styles you could try is another factor that makes it a plus.

Short blonde and brown haircuts. Photo: @Nkululeko Justin Komna, @fashionstylesdesigns (modified by author)

I bet you are classy enough not to mind, looking like Amber Rose. This cut is ideal for any shape of the face, and it best suits light-skinned ladies. You want to be included when it comes to looking good.

Blonde haircuts. Photo: @Best Braiding African Woman Hairstyle (modified by author)

Before you get that big chop or trim to switch up your appearance, remember that cutting your hair changes more than your look. Haircuts change your styling routine and how you should care for your hair. Therefore, be careful when taking care of your natural haircut.

Black and curly haircuts for women. Photo: @Meisie Guriras, @bestofdata (modified by author)

Curly black hairstyles for women are lovely and the best haircut to try out if you want a neat look that you could wear to official places like work. This look is one of the most effortless looks to maintain.

Natural short haircuts for women. Photo: @fashionguru327, @wabosha_maxine (modified by author)

Short black women's haircut styles are easy to maintain. A good hair care routine keeps the short strands healthy and strong. You need leave-in styling products but use less than the amount used in your long hair.

Brown and green haircuts for females. Photo: @blackbeautifulclassylove, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Avoid making your short hair greasy with too much oil. Using too much hair products can weigh down your short hair, thus making it look greasy and flat (if you use hair straightening chemicals). Instead, use smaller amounts of product and add more only when necessary.

Short and bald haircuts for women. Photo: @Tancho EShu, @Sicelo Nxumalo (modified by author)

The most impressive thing about this style is that it is easy to maintain. With this look, your wash days can be made flexible. If you are tired of trips to the salon to keep that short strands looking their best, you can try trimming your ends at home.

Natural short haircuts for women. Photo: @iamhamamatmontia, @FemmeDactuNappy (modified by author)

Natural black hairstyles for women are outstanding. If you are a fan of Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, you would understand this protective hairstyle's awesomeness. It is one of the most beautiful short hairstyles for round faces.

Black haircuts for women. Photo: @1Elshaddai

The rugged look is one of the latest and most diverse looks you could try out if you are a short hair fanatic. To make it more lively, you could dye it. Shorter strands that feel healthy also require enough attention and care. Therefore, use your regular conditioner for treatment.

Maroon haircuts for women. Best Braiding African Woman Hairstyle (modified by author)

A good hair conditioner intensely hydrates your hair, nourishes it with vitamins and essential oils, and enhances its shiny nature, especially if it has been dyed. A small trim at home improves the hair's overall appearance and makes it more manageable.

Black, pink, and blonde haircuts for women. Photo: @Meisie Guriras, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Always check if your roots are feeling extra oily. If they do, refresh them with a tinted dry shampoo. Hold the shampoo can six to eight inches away from your hair, spray the liquid on your roots, and massage and brush thoroughly.

Short black and blonde hairstyles for women. Photo: @Meisie Guriras (modified by author)

Tinted dry shampoo instantly absorbs excess oil from natural hair and adds volume to the roots. The formula also camouflages grays or roots that need a touch-up. You can also accessorize your short haircut with headscarves to create a trendy and playful look.

Pink and black hairstyles for women. Photo: @Meisie Guriras, @blackbeautifulclassylove (modified by author)

You can dye black hairstyles for women to create unique looks. Short hairstyles look attractive when tousled and texturized. Create a curly and messy look by rubbing small amounts of hair pomade through your strands, damp/dry, then use your fingers to tousle and style your hair.

Bob braids for women

Black bob braids for women. Photo: @womaninthejungle, @Janaína Moraes - Beauty Hair (modified by author)

Neatly braided hair never goes wrong. This fantastic look is easy to achieve, and the most exciting thing about it is that you can always accessorize it to make it more lovely and stylish. This look is a must-try and one of the most preferred hairstyles for medium hair.

Black bob braids for women. Photo: @Fow24NewsNigeria, @Beautymarkglamsalon (modified by author)

Forget about pixie hairstyles because bob hairstyles are the bomb. Whether you are trying out the look with your natural hair, with a weave, or with a wig, you are assured that these styles will never disappoint you.

Bob weaves for African women

Black and blonde bob weave for African women. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @Aliah (modified by author)

You should not think twice about wearing a bob weave if you fancy weaves. Prepare your hair if you want to get the best results. Address issues like dandruff or dry scalp before you weave the hair extension. Get over-the-counter scalp shampoos to reduce or eliminate these problems.

Cute bob weaves for African women. Photo: @SANZ Hair Products, @purehairgaze (modified by author)

There are several expensive shampoos for women who want to get weaves, but you can still use your regular shampoo and get the best results. Look for something herbal, protein, or conditioning shampoo to wash your hair before putting on the weave.

Blonde bob weaves for African women. Photo: @beautyforeverhair (modified by author)

Since shampoos strip essential oils out of your hair, always use a conditioner and oil your hair before weaving it. It would be best if you remembered to air dry it or use any air drying machine near you to save time and energy.

Beautiful bob weaves for African women. Photo: @Splendid Cliënten World, @BeautyClickKenya (modified by author)

If you want to maintain your weave, do not use conditioners and shampoos with sulfates or silicon. Using the wrong products will dry, tangle, and damage your hair extensions. Also, do not shampoo your extension before removing the tangles. Brush it and wash it in a shampoo.

Cute bob weaves for black women. Photo: @Judi Moody, @Mwebantu (modified by author)

Always use a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush designed for weaves. Support the weave at the weft when brushing or combing, and comb it from the bottom up. Ensure you work with small sections to remove all the tangles.

Black and blonde weaves for black women. Photo: @purehairgaze, @stylpinchBeautyArena (modified by author)

Always buy a high-quality human hair weave that you can use for two or three years. Choose a weave colour that blends with your natural hair, or dye your edges to match the hair extension. The human hair weave will also last longer if you detangle it when wet.

Yellow, blue, and purple weaves for women. Photo: @Judi Moody (modified by author)

It would also help to choose smooth hair extensions for rough natural hair, and Indian weaves go well with soft and fine natural hair. Most importantly, always make sure it is dry before wearing it.

Short bob weaves for African women. Photo: @purehairgaze (modified by author)

For those who weave hair extensions in their head, ensure your scalp and hair are completely dry. Dampness makes the to smell and can cause fungal infections on the scalp. Therefore, sit under a dryer and let the hair dry if you wet it while showering or get caught up in the rain.

Black and purple bob weave for African women. Photo: @shopknowourstory, @KierraMerkman98 (modified by author)

Before you out on a human hair weave, dry it using a hair dryer. Apply medium heat because high temperatures can damage the weave. Never use oils on your human hair extension. Instead, use a special serum made for your weave.

Long weaves for black women

Brunette wigs for African women. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Never go to bed with a tight scarf on your head. Instead of using a tight scarf to cover your weave when going to bed, use a satin scarf and don’t make it tight. Otherwise, the tightness will cause tangles. You can use a satin pillowcase to avoid tanging the weave.

Colourful wigs for black women. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

There are several varieties of human hair, from synthetic, non-remy, to remy. Hair extensions that are 100% remy are the best and of the highest hair quality on the market and look natural even after using them for a long time.

Brightly coloured human hair extensions for women. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Most human hair extension companies use synthetic or non-remy hair, which sheds and tangles after a short time. Some companies mix Remy and non-Remy hair to cut costs but claim to use 100% remy human hair.

Long ginger weaves with curls. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

You can choose the latest styles if you need to change weave hairstyles. Most guarantee you a glamorous look are there are various colours to choose from. For a more permanent look, you could opt for sew-in hairstyles.

Multi-coloured human hair weaves. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

If you are uncomfortable wearing the short bob, try the long versions. Multi-coloured human hair weaves give someone confidence because they are the most attractive shoulder-length hairstyles.

Gray and purple human hair extensions. Photo: @Sinita Nunkoo, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Seek suggestions and opinions from hair stylists and people who use human hair to know the best brands in your region. A hair extension should also match your lifestyle. Although weaves require extra maintenance, you can prepare your hair within five minutes before leaving the house.

Long black wigs with curls. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Black hairstyles for women suit conservative ladies. Modern women try out different colours, including shouting hues like red, green, and blue. If you have a busy schedule, clip your weave to avoid styling and maintaining it daily.

Short weaves for black women

Short blonde, black, and pink weaves. Photo: @shopknowourstory@Judi Moody (modified by author)

Most weaves are made from Chinese, European, and Indian human hair. Chinese hair suits medium-density hair, while European (Russian) hair suits finer hair. Your hair extensions will not look natural if their texture does not match your natural hair.

Short blonde human hair extensions for black women. Photo: @Correy Boyd-Bell, @barbarianstyle.net (modified by author)

Hair stylists do not learn how to match natural hair with semi-permanent extensions at cosmetology schools. Instead, they master the skill after several months or years of practice. Therefore, always seek advice and weaving services from an experienced stylist.

Blonde and black weaves for African women. Photo: @KierraMerkman98, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Hair extensions have been around for decades but sometimes look fake because of the materials used and the way they are made. Clip-in and sew-in hair extensions are the most natural-looking because they are less noticeable than other styles.

Brunette and blue wigs for women. Photo: @shopknowourstory, @Judi Moody (modified by author)

Curly hairstyles are simple to achieve on natural hair. Since this style works best for thick hair, you could always try it out. Clip-in extension kits come in fewer colours or lengths than other kinds. Hence, you might have to wear more if you have thick hair.

Blue and black weaves for African women. Photo: @Judi Moody, @Lerato Lee Mmako (modified by author)

A stylist attaches micro link or microbead hair extensions to your hair using a special needle. The micro links are inserted into the root of each hair strand and clipped in place. Microbeads have tiny holes in the middle for fitting over your hair strands using a unique tool. Both micro links and microbeads are easy to install but require professional removal.

Braided faux locs

Black faux locs tied in a bun and ponytail. Photo: @iwakeandslay, @prettyparlorke (modified by author)

If you wish to pull a look that resembles dreadlocks hairstyles but can't wait for your locs to grow, try the faux locs. The locs are easy to pull out when you want to remove them from your head. Another thing that makes it a plus is that the look is one of the ideal hairstyles for long hair.

Black and pink faux locks let loose. Photo: @4chairchick, @Titinestyle (modified by author)

Braided hairstyles are among the oldest and yet most diverse styles that have been in existence. The fascinating thing about this look is that it is the easiest style to pull and is not limited to the shape of the face of the person wearing it. These are some of the options that you could consider.

Red and black faux locs hairstyles. Photo: @TropicalHairsxm, @IceCreamConvos (modified by author)

If you wear your locks for too long, they become ragged. Some people like it that way because they look like natural dreadlocks when they become shaggy. The unique look is glamorous. To make the locks more attractive, you can choose to accessorize them.

Best hairstyles for black women, braids from yarns

Purple yarn hairstyles mixed with other colours. Photo: @yarnbraidsdiva (modified by author)

Yarns make the best natural hairstyles for black women. If you want to reduce the focus on your face, try the high-up bun, for it matches all face shapes. Yarn braids have many colour options, unlike braid extensions, and are cheaper than braiding hair.

Brown and white yarn hairstyles. Photo: @yarnbraidsdiva (modified by author)

Modern yarn braids are all about expressing your creativity. Avoid wool yarn blends because they are too heavy and dry quickly. Instead, use 100% acrylic yarn for braiding the human hair. The wool yarn becomes hard and tangles the natural hair after using it for more than eight weeks.

Green and gray yarn hairstyles. Photo: @yarnbraidsdiva (modified by author)

Yarn braids are light in weight and easy on your scalp and hair. Don't get your yarn braids wet because yarn holds a lot of moisture. If you get your braids wet, they will be wet and heavy for a long time. Also, limit cleansing and moisturizing products you use on your scalp and roots.

Crotchet braids

Black and brown crotchet braids. Photo: @Titinestyle (modified by author)

If you do not mind people looking at you, you can always try out coloured crotchet hair. One good thing about braided hair is that it is always neat when well taken care of. It would be best if you were not left out. There is a wide range of hair colour that you can try out.

Beautiful faux and crotchet braids. Photo: @Ladies hairstyles, @DarlingNigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows hairstyles

Mohawk and all-back cornrows. Photo: @Wigs and plaiting, @Ladies hairstyles (modified by author)

Cornrow hairstyles are among the oldest and, yet, the most diverse looks of all time. The style has undergone numerous modification cycles over the years to get to what is trending now. Cornrows come in different forms, and some are impressive. You could try them out for a glammed-up look.

Side-part cornrows. Photo: @suwumblog, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

The neat look that anyone can pull, regardless of their facial structure. It looks uniquely stunning for oval-shaped faces, and the style is also easy to manage and maintain.

All-back cornrows. Photo: @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

You can also try out the middle part for your cornrows. This look will come out better with smaller-sized cornrows. The style does not limit you to particular bead designs. You can add African-themed beads to give it a more African look.

Cornrows with back extensions. Photo: @braidsforwomn, @Natural hair & hairstyles (modified by author)

You can't go wrong with long extensions at the back of your cornrows. You can braid the cornrows in a high bun with bangs falling on your face or add a few beads and accents to frame your face. Cute shades of blue, gold, and pink beads will take the look to the next level.

Cornrows with back extensions. Photo: @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

The side-part beaded cornrows are among the most beautiful and simplest African hairstyles for thin hair. The look can also be glammed up by wearing African beads. Back hairstyles are among the neatest styles one can pull.

Cornrows with back extensions and mohawk cornrows. Photo: @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

The neatness that comes with afro cornrows makes them the best black hairstyles for women. These hairstyles can be modified to various looks for weddings and other occasions. Most women use melamine and wooden beads to decorate their hair.

Best natural hairstyles for black women

Mohawk natural hairstyles. Photo: @BabyBambinoci, @Kanyinz Forum (modified by author)

One thing that makes this look a plus is that you can wear it in different ways, like a mohawk. It would be best to take care of your afro hair to maintain its healthy bounce and flaunt. Afro hair is easy to handle if you have the right tools and knowledge. Therefore, you must research it.

Saggy natural hairstyles. Photo: @alanagrudolph, @fashionguru327 (modified by author)

If you do not feel like plaiting your hair, try out these natural hairstyles for thick hair. Water is necessary to maintain healthy afro hair, and you should drink eight glasses of water daily to give your hair enough water for softer and shinier hair.

Mohawk natural hairstyles. Photo: @Kanyinz Forum (modified by author)

You can use water on your hair during the detangling process. Afro hair is curly by nature. Hence, it is naturally kinky hair and more susceptible to knots and tangles. Combing through dry and tangled hair will cause severe hair breakage and pain on the scalp. Therefore, detangle your hair when damp for easier combing. You can use a spray bottle of water.

Afro-hair wigs

Black and brown afro hair wigs. Photo: @Judi Moody, @beautygaloreug (modified by author)

Afro hair wigs look like natural African hair. You should wash it weekly or once after two weeks to avoid dryness and fizziness. Adopt a wash day routine that uses a moisture-boosting shampoo and conditioner to refresh your afro curls.

Curly afro hair wigs. Photo: @wigsrlife, @tbdress (modified by author)

Hot water dries out the afro hair wig and removes moisture from it. Instead, use warm water to cleanse your hair extension properly. You can moisturize your natural hair with hydrating milk, cream, or oil before wearing the wig or sewing the afro extension.

Read and brown afro hair wigs. Photo: @thepartyshopbd, @SoBizApp (modified by author)

When you have this protective hairstyle on your head, use a highly conditioned product to keep your hair moisturized. Refresh the curls using a hydrating hair mask that can lock moisture into your hair.

Brown and black afro hair wigs. Photo: @EdgyUrban, @crotchet.central (modified by author)

Your African hair should only be in protective hairstyles like wigs, weaves, Bantu knots, braids, and twists. Afro hair wigs and other protective styles reduce the frequency of combing and styling, which causes hair breakage.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots hairstyles. Photo: @Team Botlhale Boikanyo, @iambabygirrl (modified by author)

For a neater look, Bantu knots are always a plus. The kinky afro is the way to go if you intend to pull a rugged look. To add a little life to your fro, all you need to do is add a little colour to your hair, and everyone will compliment you.

Bantu knots styles. Photo: @AfricanHairStylesForever, @SoBizApp (modified by author)

Bantu knots are the best natural hairstyles for black women. They protect your natural hair from the sun's heat and wind, which dehydrate and ruin the strands. Bantu knots are also an excellent way of detangling your afro hair. Avoid the build-up of dirt when wearing your Bantu knot styles, and oil your hair and scalp daily to keep the follicles healthy.

Photo: @Bela vista hair growth, @NairobiProfessional (modified by author)

Many shampoos have ammonium lauryl sulfate, ammonium laureth sulfate, or sodium lauryl sulfate. These chemicals cause dryness and breakage in the natural hair. Therefore, use a sulfate-free shampoo (and conditioner) weekly to add moisture to your hair. You can use castor oil shampoo with shea butter and apple cider vinegar to strengthen and restores your kinky curls.

Hairstyles for black women in South Africa are affordable and require creativity. You can do the Bantu knots and some other styles by yourself. Watch YouTube tutorials to learn how to do them.

