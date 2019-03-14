Did you know that Brazilian wigs, weaves, and braids are perfect for both tough and soft textured hair. Whether it is 100% virgin Brazilian human hair or weave, you will fall in love with its look and feel. In addition, there are numerous Brazilian hair styles that you can try. We have selected the best ones that you should try this year, accompanied with images to give you a clear picture of what to expect.

There are various Brazilian hairstyles ranging from long, short, straight, wavy, and curly extensions to suit your taste and preference. Interestingly, they come in various colours so you can always find the perfect colour for your skin tone. You can easily design these extensions, they curl all day long, and although it is not advisable, they handle heat well.

Top 12 best Brazilian hair styles

Here are the best designs you can pull with these extensions, with pictures of human hair styles that you can achieve with Brazilian extensions. Select the perfect one for your face type and complexion.

1. Long, loose wave style

This beautiful weave is light yet it gives you a bulky look. It brings out your best facial features and cleverly hides the undesirable ones when left hanging loosely. Other than splitting the front part right at the centre, you can opt for a side part look with this weave as shown below.

2. Medium length wavy design

If you love hair that does not go all the way to the back but still hangs around your shoulders, then this is the design to go for. You may decide to go for a Brazilian weave that can be designed as the one above or a simple one.

Alternatively, you can go for the look below with medium length Brazilian extensions.

3. Long, straight Brazilian weave

Does not she look gorgeous? Some of us prefer straight back hairstyle that makes us comfortable. You can find such extensions in different types, and your stylist can decide to make the front part look as above or part it as below according to your facial features.

4. Medium length straight style

This is a simple yet perfect aesthetic choice that will definitely enhance your looks. Always spray your hair to keep the shine.

5. Straight and coloured fashion

Lovers of colours, we have you covered! If you are daring enough, you can go all the way and make a fashion statement by doing a screaming colour like the red above. On the other hand, if you do not like plain or simply black strands, you can opt for a combination like the one below.

6. Short, straight, coloured style

If you are daring but at the same time prefer short hair, this is the fashion design to rock. Note that these bright coloured weaves may not be very appropriate for the office, but it all depends on the company that you work for.

7. Short, loose wave design

Now, if you like wavy hair that does not go all the way to your back, you can try this style. The bulky waves are great and will enhance your beauty.

8. Short, curly style

This is one of the hairstyles with Brazilian weave that never goes out of fashion! The closely put curls look amazing and will not make you uncomfortable since they are just above the neck.

9. Short, straight weave style

This straight hairstyle looks great especially with the front strands being shorter than the back one, but you can still opt for the second image with strands of equal length. Short straight Brazilian hair style looks amazing and comes in a variety of colours for you to select from.

10. Short bob Brazilian style

For bob hair style lovers, Brazilian extensions have you covered. You can further style the bob look with a classy front style like in the image above.

11. Medium length curly style

Doesn't she look stunning! With coloured and curly hair like the one above, you can confidently attend a formal or informal event and steal the show with your perfect look! Alternatively, if you are not into screaming coloured extensions, you can go for black or brown, medium-length Brazilian hair, and you will still look great.

12. Long, curly Brazilian hair do

This list would not be complete without mentioning these Brazilian hair styles in South Africa. You can decide to have the front bit separated at the middle, or do a side part then let the weave hang loosely without tying it. Alternatively, you can style it by holding some strands in an updo and letting the others fall at the back. Here are more images to help you select your favourite style.

Brazilian wigs and braids

Don't you have enough time to do your hair, and need to look stunning for that event? You can opt for Brazilian wigs that come in all the options similar to weaves. You can have several of these wigs and wear a different one to the office and different Brazilian hair styles for weddings and parties over the weekend. Here are some of the options that you can go for.

What is a Brazilian treatment for hair? You can simply walk into a beauty shop and show them the pictures above and they will get you the extension, or you can contact the various Brazilian hair suppliers in the country for the weaves, wigs, braids, or Brazilian hair treatment products.

Tips for maintaining Virgin Brazilian weave

Is Brazilian hair good? Other than the advantages of this product mentioned above, Virgin Brazilian human hair is always preferred because it is luxuriously soft with the perfect texture that most of the time blends in smoothly with the majority of the hair types. Additionally, it is low maintenance, and here is how you can take care of it:

Wash with mild shampoo that does not contain sulfate. Lather the hair from up to down and not the other way round.

Use moisturizing conditioners, and on a daily basis, spray the extension with leave-in conditioner if possible.

After washing, apply some oil to maintain the softness and silkiness.

Utilize a tooth comb and a paddle brush.

Use a considerable amount of oil on the hair.

Easy, right? With proper care, Brazilian extensions can last for even a year!

Virgin Brazilian human hair does not tangle, can be curled, straightened, bleached or dyed, and styled just like your natural one. They have a strong weft, therefore can take different styles at a time without the strands pulling off. They come in various bundles and lengths, so you can always choose what you like and style it the way you want. Their natural shine and ends which are thick with no split edges will definitely enhance your looks. With the above best Brazilian hair styles, you will surely turn heads! So why not try this year?

