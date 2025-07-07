A woman in Cape Town gave South Africans a peek of the presidential suite at the 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa

She absolutely loved one of the two bathrooms the suite had to offer and marvelled over the bathtub

Some local social media users thought the decor was old-fashioned for such an expensive hotel

Kfm radio presenter Sibongile Mafu showed people what the presidential suite at the 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa looked like.

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter and internet personality Sibongile Mafu didn't let Cape Town's dreary weather stop her from enjoying the beauty and luxury of the 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa's presidential suite.

Over the weekend, she took to her TikTok account to share the following about the R71 280 per night accommodation located in Camps Bay:

"I'm staying here this weekend after they upgraded me from the junior suite to the presidential suite."

She first showed the kitchenette with shelves of wine, then panned over to the grand dining area, which could seat eight guests. Moving on to another part of the suite, Sibongile revealed the sitting area, which had an ocean view, after descending a few steps.

Seeing how comfortable the couches looked, she said with a giggle:

"Am I going to sleep here? I might sleep here."

Sibongile then moved on to the spacious and cosy-looking bedroom, fit for a queen, before heading to one of two bathrooms. In awe of the room, she stated:

"The bathroom is something to behold, especially the bath."

While she loved the vanity, Sibongile showed the "main character" — a deep bathtub one could spend their entire day in.

"Look at this bath, please. I thought I was going to sleep on the couch, but I actually might sleep in the bath."

The bathroom also had a mini sauna and a toilet.

Reaching the end of the tour, the lucky Sibongile showcased the office area, with a smaller bathroom and shower.

The 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa is situated between the Twelve Apostles mountain range and the Atlantic Ocean.

Source: Instagram

Presidential suite divides Mzansi

Some internet users who watched Sibongile's video on the popular social media platform admired the beauty of the presidential suite. However, others weren't too keen on the decor in certain areas, citing it as old-fashioned.

@zunurah said to Sibongile:

"This feels like a Top Billing episode. We need you to do more of this."

@afficial_lord.frjt7777 loved the look of the suite:

"It looks calm and welcoming, a sense of peace, especially with the ocean view. Thank you for walking us through your space. I love it!"

@eka_ntombazi shared their opinion in the comments, writing:

"Maybe it’s me, but the bedroom looks a bit outdated. It’s giving, 'my mom’s bedroom.' It doesn’t appear to be modern at all."

@shaeluv2312 told the public:

"People really underestimate the architectural and interior mindset of South African luxury hotels. It’s impeccable. Although I'm not a big fan of the bathroom ceiling. That’s a claustrophobic issue on my end."

@duchessbeauty2 stated to the online community:

"It’s beautiful, but I feel like it doesn’t have that thing."

@lebohangthenga noted in the comment section:

"For that price tag, there should be a personal violinist to play the soundtrack of my life as I walk to the bathroom."

Take a look at the presidential suite in the TikTok video below:

