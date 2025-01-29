“May This Comfort Locate Me”: SA Introduced to Ultimate Luxury by Cape Town Lady Living Large
- A South African lady living in Cape Town wowed social media users with her luxurious lifestyle
- The woman filmed an ordinary day in her life and gagged the internet with how softly she lived life
- The woman vlogged her trip to the grocery and the thousands she spent on her weekly groceries at Woolworths
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economy has been widely scrutinised by South Africans in the media.
The high cost of living has prohibited many from enjoying life because they are too busy working multiple jobs to afford their basic needs.
SA introduced to ultimate luxury by Cape Town lady living large
Mzansi people were amazed after watching a lady from Cape Town showing off her heavy pockets in a luxurious vlog. The woman’s opening shot was her expensive Mercedes G Wagon which she dangled the keys to.
She geared up to restock her groceries at a Woolworths store near her. Her shopping experience was beautifully captured on camera as she showed off her eating habits mostly made up of wholesome fruits and veggies.
Her weekly restock was a little over R5K, which amazed South Africans. She headed back home, showing off the beautiful view of her gigantic estate.
Mzansi gagged by lady’s luxurious lifestyle in viral TikTok video
Social media users were wowed by the lady’s living large in Cape Town and commented:
@ziandamakamolly prayed:
“May this comfort locate me and my house one day.”
@Tshepside_westside45 manifested:
“I am watching this at 3:32 in the morning am encouraged and asking god when is he going to answer my prayers and do such amazing shopping for my family.”
@Ora <3 commented:
“Personally I want to stay on this side of TikTok.”
@Keeya🌸🎀! said:
“May this Woolworths and driving an AMG locate me.”
@Abby🇿🇦 wrote:
“Soon I'll also do my shopping without checking the price.”
