A South African lady living in Cape Town wowed social media users with her luxurious lifestyle

The woman filmed an ordinary day in her life and gagged the internet with how softly she lived life

The woman vlogged her trip to the grocery and the thousands she spent on her weekly groceries at Woolworths

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economy has been widely scrutinised by South Africans in the media.

A lady from Cape Town introduced Mzansi to the ultimate luxurious life. Image: @benzaphil

Source: TikTok

The high cost of living has prohibited many from enjoying life because they are too busy working multiple jobs to afford their basic needs.

SA introduced to ultimate luxury by Cape Town lady living large

Mzansi people were amazed after watching a lady from Cape Town showing off her heavy pockets in a luxurious vlog. The woman’s opening shot was her expensive Mercedes G Wagon which she dangled the keys to.

She geared up to restock her groceries at a Woolworths store near her. Her shopping experience was beautifully captured on camera as she showed off her eating habits mostly made up of wholesome fruits and veggies.

Her weekly restock was a little over R5K, which amazed South Africans. She headed back home, showing off the beautiful view of her gigantic estate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi gagged by lady’s luxurious lifestyle in viral TikTok video

A hun wowed Mzansi with her lifestyle. Image: @benzaphil

Source: TikTok

Social media users were wowed by the lady’s living large in Cape Town and commented:

@ziandamakamolly prayed:

“May this comfort locate me and my house one day.”

@Tshepside_westside45 manifested:

“I am watching this at 3:32 in the morning am encouraged and asking god when is he going to answer my prayers and do such amazing shopping for my family.”

@Ora <3 commented:

“Personally I want to stay on this side of TikTok.”

@Keeya🌸🎀! said:

“May this Woolworths and driving an AMG locate me.”

@Abby🇿🇦 wrote:

“Soon I'll also do my shopping without checking the price.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

The internet was wowed by a black family sharing how they keep their generational wealth within the bloodline

A teacher shared how small she felt after her experience of teaching super rich kids ho live lavishly

One South African lady shared how she made her first million at 17 while waiting for her matric results

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News