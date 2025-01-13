Just in time for the matric results, a lady shared her story of making her first million during her stressful matric year

She hit the jackpot through gambling while visiting her grandparents in the villages after chowing her holiday savings

With betting made easier as technology advances, gambling has become a threat to public health

The Western Cape Education Department shared more information about the matric results

One South African lady was reminded of a memory she chose to keep in the back of her mind.

A lady made Mzansi furious after sharing her story of making her first million at 17.

The upcoming matric results forced her to share how she spent her time waiting to see her senior year’s performance.

Lady shares how she made first million in matric

One of South Africa’s funny content creators went viral moments after she shared her outrageous story of making her first million. The lady recalled spending a few days before her matric results came out in the villages to help reduce her anxiety.

Her parents gave her an allowance, which she chowed down on and only spared R500. She tried to make up for the loss by gambling on Betway after a friend mentioned Aviator games.

On her first round, she spent R100 and made over R900K. Her excitement and greed urged her to aim for a million, to which she lost R500K and lost some more, trying to make up for her loss.

The hun finally stopped playing when all she had was R27K and bought herself an iPhone.

Gambling has become a global health threat as technology advances

Gambling has claimed millions from desperate people wanting to be wealthy overnight. Chancers sit at casinos until closing time, hoping to be the next millionaire.

These days, one does not have to leave the house to yell, “Bingo!” after banking big after investing as little as R1. An article by USA Today highlighted the dangers of gambling.

Gambling disorder, or addiction, has been widely studied for decades. The factors are different than with other forms of addiction: With gambling, people don't hit a wall − the way people abuse on drugs unless they run out of money.

WCED briefs SA on upcoming matric results

David Maynier, the Western Cape Minister of Education, explained the operations of the class of 2024’s results:

“The national and provincial pass rates for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will be announced on Monday, 13 January 2025.

“The national results event, which will be held in Gauteng, will also recognise individual candidates who have achieved outstanding results at the national level. While the percentage pass rate is an important indicator when assessing the matric results, we must also consider other indicators, such as the quality and quantity of passes.

“This gives a far better picture of improving learning outcomes in the Western Cape. These indicators include the number of candidates achieving a bachelor's pass, the number of candidates writing and passing, and reducing the number of underperforming schools.

“We hope to improve our overall pass rate of 81.5% achieved in 2023 and our bachelor pass rate of 42.2% in 2023, and in both cases, we also hope to improve the number of candidates who achieved these results. In the 2023 matric exams, the WCED achieved the top Mathematics pass rate of 75.4% and the top Physical Science pass rate of 82.2%.

“Again, we would like to see improved results in these areas, but we will also focus on the quality of passes for these subjects. Individual candidate results The individual candidate results for Western Cape learners will be released at schools and on the WCED website on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, at 10h00.”

Mzansi reacts to lady’s making first million in matric

Social media users were irritated by the lady’s greed:

@Elnino_____ lost their cool:

“I’ve never been so mad at a stranger.”

@Jonathan was in disbelief:

“You’re lying. There's no way you turned 100 to a million and blew it all in one day.”

@CEBISA268 roasted the reckless hun:

“Wait, my sister, you were rich for 24 hours.”

@Chantell.eeee❤️ rubbed into the woman’s face:

“Winners know when to stop.”

@Whysotimmy😩 related to the outrageous story:

“Greed! I’ve been there before, too.”

