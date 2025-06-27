A South African woman unboxed several iPhones from China, sparking excitement and admiration on social media

She revealed how much she spent on all those devices altogether and expressed how they were brand new

Mixed reactions emerge online, with some praising the savvy purchase while others question the decision to buy internationally

A South African woman could not contain her excitement after receiving not one, but five iPhones from China, in a moment that left social media users in awe.

Source: TikTok

SA woman unboxes iPhone she bought from China

A now-viral video uploaded by @shopwithlondy on 20 June 2025 has since gone viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

@shopwithlondy is seen eagerly unboxing a parcel believed to have been shipped directly from China in the clip. As she opens the packaging, she is met with not one, but five neatly packed iPhones, all of which appear to be the exact models she had hoped for.

Her reaction was priceless. She jumped for joy, grinning from ear to ear and holding the phones close to her chest in pure excitement. The moment has since captured the hearts of netizens across the country, with many praising her joyful spirit and successful purchase.

Although @shopwithlondy shared that she spent R18k, the total cost for the iPhones was, however, reduced by purchasing them in bulk directly from a Chinese supplier, potentially saving her thousands compared to local retail prices.

@shopwithlondy went on to reveal how it was a business she was running for selling iPhones and asked people to support her as she took to her comments.

As import trends rise and more South Africans turn to international online shopping for better deals, her story is the latest example of how global e-commerce is transforming local buying habits.

Watch the video of the young lady unboxing her iPhones from China below:

SA reacts to woman’s iPhone China purchase

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to the woman’s recent purchase of an iPhone from China. While some praised her savvy shopping, others questioned the decision, sparking online discussions about local vs. international tech purchases.

Lwarh Ndleh asked:

"Are they new or... pre-owned? Where are you located?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"New."

Boikgantsho_T.P added:

"Do they have it in the Play Store? Please show me the app if they have it in the Play Store."

Smerfs expressed:

"The problem with people is that they think that this person spent like R4000 to buy this phones since they are from China, not everything from China has to be so so low in price that this lady probably spent R18000 to R25000."

More iPhones from overseas are being unboxed

