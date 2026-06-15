South African social media personality Tamia Mpisane has returned to Instagram a week after divorce rumours swirled

As fans anticipated a reaction, statement or official announcement, she chose to post what she has been up to lately

She, however, ignored the hype amid the divorce talks, especially since she dropped her marital surname and reverted to her maiden name on Instagram

Tamia Mpisane has made her big social media return after fans went crazy over her supposed divorce. Image: tamialouw

Source: Instagram

While the internet's eyes remain pierced on Andile Mpisane and Tamia Mpisane's social media pages, looking for subtle hints that the divorce rumours are true, Tamia remains mum. On Monday, 15 June 2026, Mpisane returned to social media after nearly a month away.

Breaking her sabbatical, Mpisane posted some alluring selfies on her Instagram account, capturing her beauty that fans had grown to love.

However, nothing about her post hints at a direct jab at her husband or the divorce rumours.

Tamia's big divorce giveaway

In her post, Tamia Mpisane posted selfies of herself sipping cocktails and munching on delectable cuisine. She also attended the Red Bull Symphonic headlined by Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician.

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She did not include a caption, leaving room for some more speculation about her current state of mind.

However, the biggest giveaway for many fans was the fact that she reverted to her maiden name, Louw.

In fact, for many people, this is what sparked the divorce rumours which swirled on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Another big giveaway was the fact that she removed most of Andile's pictures from her social media.

Fans mesmerised by Mpisane

Below are some of the reactions from online users. Many people gushed over her beauty, with many pointing out that she removed her ring finger.

nandiphakhuthala shared:

"The beauty becomes more beautiful when they choose themselves. Siyawina bafazi (we are winning) it's our turn strue."

thabelo.fx.major1 stated:

"She looks more beautiful without a ring on her finger."

nomsa_njengwa shared:

"Private girly... Keep it that way, you owe us no explanation, but I know bajaliswa into engekho (They are getting excited over nothing.)"

adoniszanele stated:

"Ubomi abumanga nyani. Life goes on. I love this song."

ssniper21 exclaimed:

"Let me be your rebound!"

shiznahyee gushed:

"New username who disssss."

shylinmoyo92 was happy for her:

"Why am I smiling so hard? Very cute, sis."

Another fan commended her ability to remain humble:

Rayrayofsunshine111 commented:

"What I liked about Tamia is that she wasn't a loudmouth. She got married to money and kept her mouth shut and never bragged about it. She never explained anything to anyone, never shaded anyone and remained grounded. futhi. So I know that when it is over, she won't explain anything to anyone. I love me a quiet hun, and I love the fact that asazi lutho ngaye. Some things don't last forever, so I wish her all the best."

Tamia Mpisane has ignored the divorce hype. Image: tamialouw

Source: Instagram

Tamia gets mommy makeover

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tamia Mpisane visited Mono Clinic in Turkey for a mommy makeover. In October 2025, social media influencer Tamia Mpisane caused a buzz online when she underwent a mommy makeover.

The mother of two shared photos of herself at Mono Clinic on her Instagram account over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News