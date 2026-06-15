Waka Waka singer Zolani Mahola recently surprised her fans when she opened up about her departure from Freshlyground

Mahola previously made headlines when Frehlyground replaced her with newcomer Mbali Mkhoba

South Africans and fans of the singer recently commented on her interview with King David

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Songwriter Zolani Mahola shares why she left Freshlyground. Image: @MatshiidiAphane

Source: Twitter

Talented singer and songwriter Zolani Mahola recently opened up about starting over and shared why she left Freshlyground.

Mahola previously sparked a debate online when Simphiwe Dana questioned Freshlyground's viability.

The popular singing group Freshlyground previously made headlines when they introduced their new lead singer, Mbali Mkhoba.

Radio personality and podcaster King David recently shared a video interview with the former Freshlyground singer on his YouTube channel.

The singer reveals in an interview with King David that she left the award-winning singing group because she lost touch with her voice.

"I lost touch with my individual voice. I lost touch with that little girl, the pre-teen, who used to just write songs for fun," says the singer.

South Africans comment on Mahola's interview

@bokang-d5i commented:

"There are artists who entertain, and then there are artists who make people feel seen. Zolani, your voice has always done the latter. It awakened memories people thought they had lost. It stirred emotions they had buried beneath responsibility, grief, and the ordinary demands of life. Through your music, many found their way back to parts of themselves they had long forgotten. You did more than perform songs. You permitted people to feel, to cry without shame, to celebrate without restraint, and to remember who they were beneath the weight of the world. The beautiful thing about art is that it travels much further than its creator can ever see."

@Mboma_ka_Mqhele replied:

"I am finished!! Your impeccable research and unbiased narrating is unmatched in this age of fake news and clickbait."

@lethukuthulamnguni2166 reacted:

"I had to go listen to Waka Waka again to really realise how big that song was."

@DitumisoMahlaba wrote:

"She has not changed one bit! What a beautiful soul. Enjoyed the discussion."

@pu6bd replied:

"My Lady's voice will forever soothe my soul."

@godsbabeborn-again5945 said:

"Love, love, love her. I'll wait for the entire interview. Angeke. 16 minutes are too short."

@TokeloModisenyane-haute responded:

"...How I love Zolani, her voice."

@ThamsanqaTshabalala-r5d replied:

"That Nomvula song eish ntwana!"

@VuyiswaMakhahlela wrote:

"Thank you, but I, Dave I love this woman so much. I remember her song dubidubidubi."

@user-youtuberfan1 said:

"Please, King. Can you invite Zandile Nhlapo?"

Freshyground replaces Zolani Mahola with Mbali Mkhoba. Images: MakhobaMbalii and DailyMaverick

Source: Instagram

Freshlyground’s biography: members, best songs and albums

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Freshlyground is a South African Afro-fusion band from Cape Town in the Western Cape.

The band was formed in 2002 by members from different countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and South Africa.

The band's music is a blend of traditional Mzansi music, indie rock, jazz, and blues. Freshlyground rose to international fame after their performance with Shakira at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News