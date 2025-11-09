Popular music group Freshlyground recently replaced its leading vocalist, Zolani Mahola, with a new singer.

A video of the new Freshlyground singer performing with the group went viral on social media over the weekend

South Africans had mixed reviews about the new singer, as Zolani Mahola was a fan-favourite

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA reacts to a video of Freshly Ground's new lead singer. Images: MakhobaMbalii and @dailymaverick

Source: Instagram

Freshlyground had social media buzzing over the weekend when they introduced their new lead singer, Mbali Mkhoba.

Mkhoba replaced Freshlyground lead singer Zolani Mahola, who reportedly started a new band.

Mahola, who sang opposite Shakira in SA's 2010 World Cup popular track, Waka Waka, reportedly left the popular group in 2019.

Freshlyground's drummer, Peter Cohen, told The Citizen in January 2025 that after Zolani’s departure, they actually took quite a deliberate pause, about four and a half years, before they even began considering a new lead singer.

Cohen adds: "Zolani had been such an integral part of our identity for so many years, and finding someone who could step into that role while creating their own space required a delicate balance.

“We had to navigate both artistic and interpersonal dynamics within the band during this transition,” says Cohen.

The group reportedly introduced their new lead singer, Mbali Makhoba, a 19-year-old vocalist, back in 2024.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula shared on his X account on Friday, 7 November 2025, that the group had replaced Zolani Mahola with Mbali Makhoba.

@brian_onyancha replied:

"Zolani Mahola is an absolute legend. Her sultry voice made Pot Belly and Nomvula two of my favorite songs ever. I will definitely be cheering her solo career."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Zolani Mahola is Freshlyground. They need to change their group name."

@_Masnn_ wrote:

"The new hun's voice got a nice tone, but what Zolani did on Nomvula can't be undone."

@MoPhorie said:

"Said, hey, I found a pretty little buttercup. While I was walking one day."

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

They will never replace lo sisi (the sister) the minute you see her on TV. You automatically feel sorry and love the song, she was the the entire Freshlyground."

@ernimungo responded:

"White people don't play, you'll be busy pushing rainbow nation things as a front while they do the bookkeeping and actual copyrighting, and you'll be an employee, not a co-founder."

@Priscaselllo said:

"Am I the only one who finds it cringe that they went on to find another black female with similar "aesthetics" to replace her. Why must the lead singer of Fleshlyground be a black woman?"

@ThabisoPraize reacted:

"Oh, that’s so sad. I fell in love with Freshlyground because of Zolani. Love and light to the group, though."

Freshly Ground replaces its new lead singer. Images: ZolaniMahola

Source: Instagram

Netizens Not Feeling the New Malaika Group Member

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran music group Malaika replaced its leading vocalist, Tshidi Mholo, with a new singer.

A video of the new Malaika duo performing at Disoufeng Pub in Soweto went viral on social media.

Many netizens weren't feeling the new duo, particularly the lady who replaced Tshidi.

Source: Briefly News