The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup paid homage to previous world cup anthems, and fans were vibing online

Mzansi appreciated the trip down memory lane when they heard the Waka Waka song from the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa

The song topped trending topics, with soccer fans saying Shakira's song was the best World Cup anthem ever

Shakira's song 'Waka Waka' trends after the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar officially commenced the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a beautiful ceremony at the Al Bayt stadium in the city of Al Khor.

Soccer fans worldwide tuned in to see what spectacle the Middle-Eastern country would showcase. The ceremony started off with the legendary US actor Morgan Freeman narrating a story with a young Qatari boy.

The show was very inclusive, with performances and moments representing different people and cultures across the globe.

The highlight of the opening ceremony for Mzansi soccer enthusiasts was hearing Waka Waka by Shakira and seeing the 2010 World Cup mascot Zakumi.

Tweeps rushed online to post about the good old times when the tournament was held in the country.

They proudly said Waka Waka and Wavin' Flag by K'naan were the best World Cup songs ever.

@ulxma said:

"I’m sorry, but we’re never getting World Cup songs like Waka Waka and Wavin’ Flag ever again. That was glory. That was passion. That was the peak. That was the African spice."

@OluwaFemi1shola wrote:

"The best World cup song I've ever heard. It is noteworthy to mention Waka Waka by Shakira."

@thuso_thelejane suggested:

"That Waka Waka song guys. Come to Ndofaya to feel the World Cup Vibe #KusazobaMnandi."

@tee_lfc_ wrote:

"Me spotting Zakumi and hearing Waka Waka during the World Cup opening ceremony."

@Dhammanayak stated:

"Waka Waka is the Best FIFA World Cup anthem ever."

@Ndobe_Bibow mentioned:

"Waka Waka and Zakumi carried the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony. The 2010 World Cup is the greatest world cup of all time."

