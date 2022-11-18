Some Afrikaans dudes absolutely killed it on the dance floor while vibing out to Mandoza's Nkalakatha

The song was released in the 2000s and became a smash hit for many South Africans and is still adored to this day

Folks in the comment section were thrilled by the clip, and one person suggested that the song should be the national anthem

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some Afrikaans dudes got busy on the dance floor when Mandoza's classic Nkalakatha came on, blasting through the speakers.

Afrikaans gents got groovy to Mandoza in a clip Mzansi peeps loved. Images: ferdi_van_wyk/ TikTok

Source: UGC

ferdi_van_wyk shared the clip of the gents all getting together to drop it low. The TikTok was primarily adored by the Afrikaans community, and some folks even suggested that the song should be the country's national anthem.

The song belongs to the legendary Mandoza. The track was released in 2000 and won song of the year at the South African Music Awards. The gifted man also had a slew of hits under his belt and has quite an extensive discography. The talented artist sadly passed away in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As soon as the song came on in he video, the people in the space erupted with energy, showing how infectious the man's tunes were. Peeps adored the clip.

See the comments below:

Adele Steenkamp971 said:

"Tell Charlize we even dance in Afrikaans 44 times over."

ursh_aalzz786 mentioned:

"Not even a lie- EVERY wedding "

ChantiTink commented:

"Should be our anthem."

Brenda Hayes shared:

"One of my favourite songs."

Danielle van Stad355 posted:

"Oeffff jaaaaa... gooi hom ou bull *me jamming to the song with them*"

dy67tg4zyyin said:

"Beslis en as daar n drankie betrokke is nog makliker "

Leandri Mathysen mentioned:

"Sonder brannewyn sal ons afrikaners nike wees "

Vene Van Rooyen asked:

"Why is this soooo accurate? I can never stop myself from starting to dance on this "

Beloved SA teacher receives hero’s welcome from students after sick leave, SA moved: “Genuine love from kids”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one thing about young children is that they can't hide their true emotions, whether good or bad. A primary school teacher, @eyomusa17, posted a TikTok video of being on the receiving end of all the love that her students could express.

She said she had been off work for a day, and when she returned to school, the happy children ran to hug her. The beautiful moment that was captured on video touched Mzansi's heart on TikTok because it was proof that the kids were in safe hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News