Somizi Mhlongo hosts an annual Golden Jubilee show, and in 2024, it will be on 4 May in Johannesburg

The concert event in honour of Somizi will be in Emperor's Palace, with South African entertainers taking to the stage

South Africans were excited as the event will feature performances from Makhadzi and other artists

Somizi Mhlongo recently took to Instagram to share details about his 2024 Somizi Jubilee. The Somizi Jubilee will be in Gauteng, Johannesburg.

Somizi Mhlongo shared details about his Jubilee Concert which will have Makhadzi and more performers as entertainment. Image: Gallo Images / @makhadzisa

That event will feature appearances from Makadzi, DJ Tira, and other artists. Fans shared their reactions to the countdown until the day of the event.

Somizi Mhlongo Jubilee concert to be at Emperor's Palace

Somizi Mhlongo posted an Instagram showing that the Somizi Jubilee for 2024 is well underway. In a post, Somizi dedicated a message to himself, applauding how much of a visionary he is and that his parents are proud of him.

The media personality shared that DJ Tira, Lamiez Holowrthy and Metro FM's Artist of the Year Lwah Ndlunkulu. Makhadzi will also perform after winning Metro FM's Female Artists of the Year. Read the post below:

Somizi's Jubilee highly anticipated

Somizi had many people excited. Many, including Makhadzi and other celebrities, flooded the comments, expressing how much they looked forward to partying with him.

Performer Makhadzisa commented:

"We are ready."

Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu said:

"Asambeni. Sengi ready."

zofo_zee wrote:

"Keep Shining Som G. I love you lots."

thembi.mtshatsheni gushed:

"Your middle name is so powerful, I like it."

sophtown_012's profile picture applauded:

"So proud of you Njomane."

velcythembani was inspired:

"First thing when I saw the first pic..My inner child was validated…Then in my mind kwa dlala le ngoma ya ku Sarafina ethi give us power..what what. You validate so many of us!!!!Thank you!

ph6031 added:

"If yini lento was person your parents facial expression it's killer, all the best for today Som Som."

Fans inspired by Somizi Mhlongo's commitment to fashion

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo has his eye on the prize and hopes to hone his passion for the world of fashion. Having recently started fashion school in 2023, the flamboyant media personality shared a video during one of his classes, appearing laser-focused as he made outlines for his next masterpiece.

Our fave, Somizi Mhlongo, is dead set on securing multiple income streams and chasing his passion, and there's no stopping him.

Having announced his return to school in 2023, SomGaga inspired many fans as he revealed his plan to obtain a degree in fashion design at Villioti Fashion Institute.

