American hip hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs found himself in hot water after his former male employee accused him of sexual assault

The former employee filed a lawsuit and accused Diddy of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching

He further accused Diddy of forcing him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with said prostitutes

A new assault case appears, which was filed by Diddy's former male employee against him. Image: @diddy

American hip hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs's problems kept on expanding as yet another victim came forward and filed a lawsuit against the star.

Diddy's former male employee accuses him of sexual assault

American rapper Diddy has social media buzzing yet again after his former lover and singer Cassie dragged him to court and filed a lawsuit against him. Recently, the star was also accused by his former male employee of sexual assault.

According to The South African, the employee who didn't want to be identified filed a lawsuit at the federal court in New York City. In the suit, the former employee accused him of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

He further accused him of soliciting prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with said prostitutes. it further described an event when the victim woke up in bed with two sex workers. He suspected that he had been drugged.

Responding to the claims, Diddy's lawyers denied the accusation and labelled them as lies:

"We possess substantial and undeniable evidence demonstrating that his assertions are entirely false. We intend to confront these outrageous allegations in court and pursue all necessary legal measures against those responsible for making such claims," stated Diddy's attorney.

Diddy trends on X

The American rapper has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, as netizens shared their reactions:

@ChefDomonique wrote:

"Nothing Diddy is accused of doing is shocking. I don’t think ppl realize how gross that world is. If chefs, Nannie’s, hairstylists etc start talking…. A lot of your faves would be exposed."

@alexisfromvegas shared:

"This!! Anyone who’s worked for a rapper would say this."

@3rdEye4777 said:

"Everybody is apart of it and everyone knows. It’s called a secret society for a reason."

@thabelomaanda responded:

"One thing about men they will fight, this ego thing really messed them up."

@mafiswarn replied:

"Aibo this guy is getting sued every day."

@MdudiPhind56023 wrote:

"He has always been creepy."

DJ Shimza gets trolled over photo with Diddy

In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to South African disk jockey, Shimza's reaction after being dragged for posing for a photo with Diddy at a party.

This follows the claims made by 50 Cent about why he never attends the music mogul's private events:

"It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls' bathroom when stuff like that is going on.”

