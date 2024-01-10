DJ Shimza responded to the comments about his photo with Diddy

The DJ jokingly rubbished claims that he may have had relations with the music mogul

Mzansi poked fun at Shimza while hilariously warning him about Diddy's alleged shady ways

DJ Shimza jokingly responded to netizens who claimed that he hooked up with Diddy at a party. Images: shimza.dj/ Instagram, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

DJ Shimza is being trolled after netizens found his photo with Diddy. The men posed for a photo with a group of people but were circled out when Mzansi spotted Shimza and joked that he may have had even more fun with Diddy.

DJ Shimza reacts to comments about Diddy picture

Our boy DJ Shimza is a good sport and didn't take the comments about his photo with Diddy to heart. The men's snap from an unknown event caused a buzz on social media, primarily because of the allegations stacked against Diddy and his parties.

In a Twitter (X) post, Shimza responded to Chris Excel and swiftly rubbished the claims:

Shimza also responded to another user hinting that something happened between him and Diddy:

Edulamoney said:

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Tell them, shimmy."

Shimza01 responded:

"I’ve never been to Vegas."

Previously, more victims pointed fingers at Diddy for allegedly abusing them. Due to these stacking claims and the constant public scrutiny, Diddy was forced to step down as chairman of Revolt TV.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Shimza's photo with Diddy

Netizens shamelessly trolled DJ Shimza and joked that he hooked up with Diddy:

AquettaWoodard was disappointed:

"When I see men hanging with him, my facial expressions change. I see these people differently now."

Reggie_za said:

"Shimane is always in messy things."

CushitePharoah wrote:

"Tell us the truth Shimza."

Bonginkosi8715 posted:

"He is about to go international too."

