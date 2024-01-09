An old video of Focalistic's graduation day surfaced on the internet

The Amapiano star stunned fans in his cap and gown as he graduated from the University of Pretoria

However, amid the cheerful praise were some netizens' unsavoury words about Foca's degree

Netizens uncovered a throwback video from Focalistic's graduation day at the University of Pretoria. Images: focalistic

Focalistic's graduation video caused a stir on social media. It seems not everyone knew that Foca furthered his studies, where many congratulated the Ke Star hitmaker while others claimed that his Political Science degree was useless.

Focalistic's graduation video surfaces

A throwback video of Focalistic's graduation day made its way to social media.

The Amapiano sensation didn't become President ya Straata overnight; it took hard work to pass his Political Science degree, and he couldn't hide his excitement in his cap and gown.

Twitter (X) user MDN News posted Foca graduating from the University of Pretoria, seemingly during the time when he was still a rapper:

"We're graduating today, boy, big things."

Foca has seen a lot of success since his school days, like the time he had a massive crowd in Atlanta, Georgia singing along to his songs at Davido's AWAY Festival.

Mzansi weighs in on Focalistic's graduation video

Fans congratulated and cheered Focalistic for obtaining his degree:

SharingC2023 was shocked:

"Focalistic is a whole graduate!"

YouNeedAHugBruh was proud:

"A role model to the youth. He made his momma proud first and then got to it for himself."

MalulekeNichole asked:

"Is that why he says he's President ya straata?"

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Foca and his Political Science degree:

Lethabo4991 claimed:

"You need to have political connections to get a job after obtaining this degree."

Tania84928222 said:

"I hope he has connections cause without them that degree is useless."

Kgapa_II asked:

"Did you guys say DBN Gogo's dad shut him out from using his degree to get a job?"

