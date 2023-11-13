Lady Du is chasing the bag and recently ventured into a new business

The singer introduced her water brand, WAWA water, said to be for health purposes and is an independent venture

Lady Du received rave reactions from fans and peers who congratulated her new business move

Lady Du inspires Mzansi by announcing her new business venture, WAWA water, set to launch soon. Images: ladydu_sa

Lady Du is venturing into new territory and can't wait to give her supporters a taste. The singer is going into the water business and introduced her new baby, WAWA water, said to be launching right in time for the festive season.

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker received warm messages from her followers encouraging her to get the bag.

Lady Du goes into water business

Lady Du is making money moves and recently went into a new business venture. The singer announced that she had gone into the water business, saying it's for health purposes, and introduced WAWA water to the world.

She went on to reveal that the project is coming out of her own pocket and asked for patience and support from her future customers:

"Let me introduce WAWA water to you. From my own pocket, I have created a brand for health purposes.

"I’ll be telling you soon which stores you’ll be getting them from but for now help me market my brand. Since this is directly from my pocket, it will happen in stages."

Mzansi praises Lady Du's new business

Fans and peers cheered Lady Du on her money moves and encouraged her to keep working hard.

Aside from WAWA water, the singer also owns a salon, Wawa La Beauty:

lerato_mvelase congratulated Lady Du:

"Congratulations!"

andilekamajola said:

"I pray that God bless this concept, may it rise and surpass your imagination in Jesus' name."

trixmilli praised Lady Du:

"You're always working, that's that inspiration these girls need instead of the phone taped to the ceiling."

siyabongamashimane complimented:

"Nice logo, nice brand, it's look attractive!"

navi_artwork.sa confessed:

"I'm inspired!"

chane_holmes praised Lady Du:

"You are such an inspiration to us young people, love this for you, we see your vision, keep on shining!"

vivianmokome_official_page said:

"You are a visionary!"

Lady Du receives support for hair salon

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer's hair salon, Wawa La Beauty, after sharing the price list with impressed netizens:

thando.urs said:

"Sbonge we're on our way."

Mr JazziQ recently popped by the salon for a manicure and Lady Du thanked the musician for his support.

