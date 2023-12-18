Toya Delazy is working on her upcoming project, a book

The Pump It On hitmaker revealed that Zahara's troubles with her former record label inspired her to write a book about her own label woes

Toya went on to stress the importance of supporting independent artists

Toya Delazy revealed that she would write a book about her record label issues inspired by Zahara's own. Images: toyadelazy, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy opened up about how Zahara's story inspired her upcoming book. Following the Loliwe singer's tragic death, as well as social media uncovering her record label troubles, Toya felt it was the right time to use her experiences to address how labels do artists dirty.

Toya Delazy announces new book

Toya Delazy has been grieving Zahara's passing, more so how she was robbed of enjoying her success and riches. After recently relating Zahara's record label troubles to her own, Toya sparked a heated conversation about how labels swindle their artists:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Now, it appears the Love Is In The Air hitmaker is looking to speak more about her experiences with her former label, Sony Music Entertainment. Toya told ZiMoja that she felt it was time to break her silence:

"I decided it's time for me to write my book. After the tragic loss of Sis Zahara, I saw the type of music deal she was signed to, and I realised that it was like mine."

Toya Delazy empowers independent artists

Having parted ways with Sony to pursue independence, Toya admitted it is still tricky. The singer recently posted her Best Newcomer award at the Production Music Awards in London, and decided that it was time to shine a light on independence:

"It is important to support artists that go independent. Of course, it won't look the same without the industry machine, but if the fans and public were genuine, independence would not be a death sentence but rather a natural progression as we all had to start somewhere from being unknown.

Instead, they cuss us and say we fell off, and when you stand up to the labels they put you on pause so no one hears your music anywhere anymore. The journey is harder as an indie because people don't understand the work it takes to keep your visibility at the level the majors had."

This is what netizens had to say:

colourfulee praised:

"Keep going, love your work!"

Muhle268832151 was grateful:

"We support you and thank you for telling your story to help enlighten the newbies and us, the audience so we know where to support."

upendo_nzuri wrote:

"I really wish you all the best. May more doors open for you, ToyaDelazy. May you win, always!!!"

Toya Delazy opens up about her alcoholism

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Toya Delazy's story, where she recounted how and when she developed a drinking problem.

The singer, now a year sober and raising a one-year-old with her wife, celebrated a year of sobriety and said her daughter saved her.

Source: Briefly News