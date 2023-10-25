The granddaughter of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Toya Delazy, has opened up about her drinking problem

The star shared that alcohol was her first choice as she was able to face her challenges intoxicated

The musician says that she stopped drinking and recently celebrated one year of sobriety

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her story of being addicted to alcohol. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

The late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her heartfelt story of alcohol abuse on social media.

Toya Delazy opens up about her abuse of alcohol

It has been eight years since Toya Delazy moved to the UK and the star decided to share her story just after her grandfather Mangosuthu passed away.

Toya, whose real name is Lethuxolo Nontokozo Buthelezi, opened about up her drinking problem that went on for years. The star shared her story on Instagram, detailing how she used the bottle to escape her real-life problems. She said:

"My initiation into drinking occurred later than the norm, with my first drink at the age of 17. I vividly recall the allure of that initial sense of numbness and empowerment. As life's challenges emerged, alcohol began to seem like a steadfast companion.

"My pursuit of an artistic career immersed me in the hedonistic lifestyle I yearned for after feeling stifled in various institutions. Alcohol appeared to hold the answer to all my problems, and I wholeheartedly embraced it, even though I was not particularly tolerant of it."

Toya, who is now a married woman, also mentioned that when she broke into the South African music scene, it was even easier to fall into the habit of drinking as it's prevalent in the social and entertainment scene.

"Each drinking session took a rapid turn towards chaos. There came a point where I would dissociate and the tormenting spectre of pain would engulf me. I would plunge into deep sadness, anger, and eventually thoughts of suicide."

Toya Delazy is now 1 year sober

The star shared a picture post on Instagram celebrating her one year of sobriety. She mentioned that she came across a supportive community and underwent daily counselling sessions for a month in 2022.

She said:

"Today marks one year of my sobriety journey. The transition was arduous as all the emotions I had swept under the rug loomed large, and I had to confront them while sober. During the first three months, I often felt like I was on the brink of losing my mind.

"I missed the holidays without liquor, the clubbing, the festivals and the inevitable questioning looks from others. But I persevered because every time I looked at my daughter, I realised that she deserved a life free from the traumas I had endured. I was determined to break the cycle of generational trauma and not pass it down. She, in essence, saved my life."

Source: Briefly News