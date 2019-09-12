The country is mourning the passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The veteran politician was the leader of the Zulu community, hailing from a long line of chiefs. He also gained popularity for founding the Inkatha Freedom Party in South Africa.

The Inkatha Freedom Party shared common interests with the African National Congress, ending apartheid. However, the two parties became fierce rivals. Is Mangosuthu Buthelezi still alive? Read on for more details.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's profile summary and bio

Full name Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi Gender Male Date of birth 27th August 1928 Died 9th September 2023 Age 95 years Place of birth Mahlabathini, Natal, Union of South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity (Anglican) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Occupation Activist, traditional leader and politician Marital status Widowed Spouse Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila Children 8, including Sibuyiselwe Angela Political party IFP Known for The founder of the IFP (1975) House Zulu

How old is Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi was born on 27th August 1928 at the Ceza Swedish Missionary Hospital in Mahlabathini, Natal, Union of South Africa. He died on 9th September 2023. He was 95 years old when he died.

Family background

Mangosuthu was given the title of Prince of Kwaphindangene (Umntwana waKwaphindangene shenge) at birth. His mother, Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, was King Cetshwayo's granddaughter and King Dinizulu's daughter. Princess Magongo became the tenth wife and one of the king's 40 wives.

Who is the father of Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

His father was Chief Mathole Buthelezi. According to Buthelezi history, Mangosuthu, the first-born son of Chief Mathole Buthelezi, was first in line to the community's chieftainship.

Education background

Between 1935 and 1943, Buthelezi attended Impumalanga Primary School in Mahashini, Nongoma. He later joined Adams College in Amanzimtoti, where he studied from 1944 until 1946.

He enrolled at the University of Fort Hare in Eastern Cape Province between 1948 and 1950. Unfortunately, he was expelled from the University of Fort Hare after the boycotts by the students intensified. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree programme at the University of Natal.

While at the university, he became an active anti-apartheid African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member. He made friends with influential people like the late Robert Sobukwe, Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe.

Career

Mangosuthu became the chief of the Buthelezi tribe in 1953 after inheriting the seat from his father. He held the positions until his death in September 2023.

Between 1963 and 1964, he advised the team that was creating the Battle of Rorke's Drift, a Zulu film. In 1970, he was appointed the head of the KwaZulu Territorial Authority. In 1976, he became the chief minister of Bantustan of KwaZulu.

Which South African political party is led by Chief Buthelezi?

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 1975 after receiving the African National Congress (ANC) blessing. Later, the IFP leader detached from the ANC, and his relationship with the party quickly deteriorated. He was the president of the party until his death.

In 1979, IFP, then known as Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe, was utterly detached from the ANC and did not agree with the military plans that ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe had. Buthelezi openly opposed the plot to surrender the Ingwavuma region to Swaziland.

He argued against the National Party Government and claimed that the leaders failed to consult with the black people as was required in the 1972 Black Constitution Act. The court ruled in his favour.

Mahlabatini Declaration of Faith

On the 4th of January 1974, Buthelezi signed the Mahlabatini Declaration of Faith to promote and support racial peace in the country. The treaty urged all leaders and people to develop a constitution proposal that pushed for a Bill of Rights for every person in South Africa.

In May 1994, Chief Mangosuthu was appointed the Minister of Home Affairs in the inaugural post-apartheid government in which Nelson Mandela was president. He held the ministerial position until 1999. In 1997, President Nelson Mandela named Mangosuthu Buthelezi an acting president during his absence from the country.

How many wives does Mangosuthu Buthelezi have?

Mangosuthu had one wife, Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila. He married her on 2nd July 1952. Mangosuthu Buthelezi's wife died on 25th March 2019 at 89.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's children

Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Thandekile Mzila had eight children: five daughters and three sons. They also had several grandchildren. At the time of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's wife's death in 2019, only three children survived.

Princess Phumzile

Princess Phumzile was born in 1953 and is the mother of Bongimpumeleo Khumalo and Princes Nkosinathi Buthelezi. Unfortunately, Princess Nkosinathi Buthelezi, one of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's grandchildren, died in a grisly road accident in 2002.

Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa

Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, born in 1995, is a father of two, Prince Zakhithi Buthelezi and Princess Nokuthula Buthelezi. He is also one of the trustees of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation.

Princess Mandisi Sibukakonke

Princess Mandisi Sibukakonke died in 2004 at 48 after a short illness. She had a son, Prince Zamokuhle.

Princess Mabhuku Snikwakonke

Princess Mabhuku Snikwakonke was born in 1957. Unfortunately, she died in 1966.

Princess Lethuxolo

Princess Lethuxolo was born in 1959 and died on 27th July 2008 in a car crash. Princess Lethuxolo was Princess Latoya's mother, answering the question, is Toya Delazy related to Buthelezi? Latoya is a singer famous for her stage name, Toya Delazy.

Prince Nelisuzulu Benedict

Prince Nelisuzulu Benedict was born in March 1961 and died in 2004, leaving behind three sons, Sibonelo, Mongezi, and Simingaye Buthelezi. Prince Nelisuzulu Benedict died of HIV/AIDS-related complications, as highlighted by his father during the funeral.

Prince Phumaphesheya Gregory

Prince Phumaphesheya was born in 1963 and was a father of three: Prince Nkululeko and Princesses Sphesihle Buthelezi and Nqobile. Gregory succumbed to a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis.

Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela

Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela was born in 1969 and is Princess Ntandoyenkosi Nkeiruka's mother. She is also a National Assembly of South Africa member from the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Many people assume that Sbu Buthelezi, whose official name is Sibusiso Buthelezi, is one of the chief's grandchildren. However, the famous media personality is not his grandchild.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's quotes

One of the famous Mangosuthu Buthelezi quotes on the condition is;

AIDS is the biggest challenge, the major disaster facing this country, and we would have wished for something more specific and far-reaching.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's net worth

The chief was born into a royal family and also held a ministerial position and other influential positions in the South African national government. Nonetheless, his net worth was not disclosed to the public.

Has Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away?

On Saturday, 9th September 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of Zulu prince veteran apartheid-era South African politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi. In his written statement, he stated,

I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party,

He continued,

Prince Buthelezi, who served as the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Home Affairs, passed away in the early hours of today, Saturday, 9th September 2023, just two weeks after the celebration of his 95th birthday,

The president acknowledged Buthelezi's role in the country's leadership and cultural scene. He also highlighted his contribution to the ebbs and flows of the country's liberation.

These details account for the late leader's political career. To his proponents, he did his best to support his people while determined to undermine an evil regime. To his opposers, he was comfortable in power when his real campaigners were imprisoned, exiled and shot.

