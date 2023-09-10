Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s children: All about his eight children

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a South African politician who served as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family for over six decades. He founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 1975 to champion against racial discrimination. But beyond his political persona, Mangosuthu was a family guy who fathered eight kids. So, who are Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s children?

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the certificate handover ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Although Buthelezi had a big family, he was only survived by three of his kids. This is because five of them had already died under different circumstances before his death in September 2023.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi Nickname Shenge Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1928 Died 9 September 2023 Age at death 95 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Mahlabathini, Natal, South Africa Place of death Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Anglican Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Late spouse Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila Children 8 (5 deceased) Parents Chief Mathole Buthelezi and Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu Profession Politician, traditional leader and activist Political party Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

How old was Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the Nelson Mandela Foundations Isthunzi Sabafazi The Dignity of Women conversation at the University of Johannesburg. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi (aged 95 years old at the time of death) was born on 27 August 1928 at Ceza Swedish Missionary Hospital in Mahlabathini, Natal, South Africa. His zodiac sign was Virgo.

Buthelezi's mother, the late Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, was the daughter of former Zulu King Dinuzulu and sister of the incumbent King Solomon kaDinuzulu.

She was the tenth but principal wife (and ultimately one of 40 wives) of Mangosuthu’s father, the late Mathole Buthelezi. Mathole was the chief of the Buthelezi clan.

What qualifications does Mangosuthu Buthelezi have?

The political icon attended Impumalanga Primary School from 1935 to 1943. He then proceeded to Adams College, where he studied from 1944 to 1946. From 1948 to 1950, Gatsha studied at the University of Fort Hare.

Unfortunately, he was expelled from Fort Hare in 1950 for participating in a student riot. Shenge later completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Natal.

Zulu leader Mangosutho Buthelezi at an interview with AFP 13 in Durban. Photo: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

As the first son of Chief Mathole, Mangosuthu became the Zulu chief after his father died in 1953. Seventeen years later, at 42, he was appointed the KwaZulu territorial authority leader. His party, IFP, became one of the largest political parties in the country thanks to Gatsha’s popularity.

Mangosuthu lobbied for the release of Nelson Mandela and publicly opposed apartheid. After the 1994 election, Mandela was declared the winner, and Gatsha was appointed the Minister of Home Affairs. Here is a summary of the position he has previously held.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zulu Territorial Authority (June 1970-March 1972)

Chief Executive Councillor of the KwaZulu Government (April 1972-January 1977)

Leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (March 1975-August 2019)

Chief of the KwaZulu Government (February 1977-April 1994)

Member of the University of KwaZulu-Natal Foundation and Alumni (Till death)

Chairman of Traditional Leaders in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature (Till death)

How many wives did Mangosuthu Buthelezi have?

Buthelezi had been married to only one woman all his life. He exchanged nuptials with his better half, Irene Audrey Thandekile, on 2 July 1952. The duo enjoyed marital bliss for 67 years before her demise in March 2019.

Their union was blessed with eight children: three sons and five daughters. Here is a glimpse into Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family tree.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Legislature at Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

1. Phumzile Buthelezi

Phumzile (born in 1953) is the late Gatsha and Irene’s first-born child. She is the mother of Princes Nkosinathi Buthelezi and Bongimpumeleo Khumalo. Sadly, the former died in a car accident in 2002. Phumzile is currently the chairperson of the IFP Women’s Brigade.

2. Zuzifa Buthelezi

Zuzifa was born in 1955 and is 68 years old as of 2023. His two children are Prince Zakhithi Buthelezi and Princess Nokuthula Buthelezi.

3. Late Mandisi Sibukakonke Buthelezi

Although Mandisi’s date of birth remains a mystery, she died of HIV/AIDS in 2004. The late Princess left behind a son, Prince Zamokuhle.

4. Late Mabhuku Snikwakonke Buthelezi

Mabhuku (aged 9 at her death) was born in 1957 and died in 1966. She had been involved in a gruesome car crash.

5. Late Lethuxolo Buthelezi

Lethuxolo (born in 1959) died on 27 July 2008 at 46. She is survived by a daughter, Princess Latoya, a talented musician.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

6. Late Nelisuzulu Benedict

Benedict was born on 21 March 1951 and died in April 2004 of HIV/AIDS. Before his death, he had three sons, Princes Sibonelo, Mongezi, and Simingaye Buthelezi.

7. Late Phumaphesheya Buthelezi

Phumaphesheya (aged 49 at his death) was born in 1963 but died on 20 June 2012 from drug-resistant tuberculosis. He left behind three children, Prince Nkululeko and Princesses Sphesihle Buthelezi and Nqobile.

8. Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi

Angela is the last child of Gatsha and Irene. She was born in 1969 and is 54 years old as of 2023. Sibuyiselwe is in a relationship with Nigerian businessman Holstein Ewaen Edayi, with whom she shares a daughter named Princess Ntandoyenkosi Nkeiruka.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at Durban Manor in South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

On 1 August 2023, the Mangosuthu was reportedly hospitalised due to back problems. He was discharged from the hospital on 2 September 2023 and died on 9 September 2023 at 95.

This article has everything to know about Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s children. After his death, the political icon left three children and twelve grandchildren behind.

READ ALSO: Who is Costa Titch? Songs, age, family, net worth, parents

In the latest news, Briefly published an article about Costa Titch, a South African dancer and musician. His love for music growing up made him who he was until death claimed his life.

When he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity, Costa won many music lovers' hearts as the songs went viral.

Source: Briefly News