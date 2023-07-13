Did Sibusisiwe Jili leave The Queen to become a musician? Everything we know

Sibusisiswe Jili's departure from the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen made headlines as she joined the list of actors abruptly let go from the show. Fans have been asking what the actress has been doing since her exit and if she has set her sights on a singing career.

Sibusisiwe at the Spirit Of Ubuntu Album Listening Session at Rockets Basement on 26 August 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sibu has been a fan favourite on two of the most popular telenovelas in the country. After both her characters were written off, the actress kept busy with her music career.

Sibusisiwe Jili's profile and bio summary

Full name Sibusisiwe Jili Date of birth August 1988 Age 34 years old (June 2023) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Machibisa, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Current residence KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Straight Relationship status Unknown Children Onke Tawana Siblings Mvelo Ntuli Education University of KwaZulu-Natal Profession Actress and singer Social media Instagram Twitter TikTok

How old is Sibusisiwe Jili?

Sibusiswe was born on August 1988 in Machibisa, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The actress is 34 years old as of June 2023, and her star sign is Leo.

Her brother is Mvelo Ntuli, and according to ZAlebs, he was a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi in 2022 and was the first to be evicted.

Does Sibusisiwe Jili have a child?

The former Isibaya actress has two children, Onke and Tawana. In an interview with TRUELOVE, she revealed she was told she would never bear children after losing her first child through a stillbirth.

Although diagnosed with IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Retardation) and Oligohydramnios, Jili prematurely gave birth to her first son, Onke, in 2016. On 2 February 2021, in an Instagram post, she announced she was pregnant again. She gave birth to her second son, Tawana, in March 2021.

Does Sibusisiwe Jili have a husband?

The former The Queen actress has never confirmed her marital status. She shared with DRUM in 2019 that she was in a toxic relationship with a man who lied about being a pilot. She never revealed the identity of her ex-boyfriend.

Sibusisiwe Jili's TV roles

Sibusisiwe is popularly known for her character in Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. She later joined the cast of The Queen and is presently on SABC 1's Uzalo.

Sibu as Georgina Zulu on The Queen. Photo: @aura_sibu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Zanele

The young actress joined Isibaya alongside Vusi Kunene, Andile Gumbi, and Jeffrey Sekele.

In an interview after her character was killed off in Season 7, Sibu revealed that it was time for Zanele to die due to a lack of the character's growth. She further shared she was looking forward to pursuing other interests:

"Now I’m ready to show people who I am. I am loud, I am playful, fun, and creative – and I have a beautiful voice."

Georgina Zulu

According to ZAlebs, the actress joined the cast of the telenovela The Queen in March 2020 as Warrant Officer Georgina Zulu. Georgina is also the eldest daughter of Petronella and Mjekejeke.

Jili and a few cast members from The Queen. Photo: @aura_sibu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to Gigi on The Queen?

Her character was written off in Season 6, which shocked fans since the series was shooting the final season. According to the storyline, Georgina left the country for a work opportunity.

Nomkhosi Mhlongo

Jili was announced as the latest addition to SABC1's Uzalo cast in June 2023. She portrays the character of Nomkhosi Mhlongo, the daughter of Chief Shepherd Mhlongo, a feminist who challenges traditional norms and advocates for gender equality.

Sibu and cast mate Linda Majola joined Uzalo in June 2023. Photo: @aura_sibu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Sibusisiwe Jili a musician?

According to reports, Sibu released her first solo single, Welcome the Qgom Queen, featuring King Cava. In 2019, she released the single Quantum as part of the music group African Band.

The artist has two other singles, Hennesy and 2Shelen, which she posted on her YouTube channel.

Sibusiswe Jili is an actress known for characters in Isibaya and The Queen. Since her departure from shows, the actress pursued a singing career and released a few singles. She returned to acting, and fans can watch her on Uzalo on SABC 1 Monday to Friday at 20:30.

READ ALSO: Who is Thabiso Rammusi from Adulting? Everything known about the actor

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Adulting actor Thabiso Rammusi. The actor is part of Showmax's new drama series that has been trending since its launch.

Thabiso is a new face to most viewers, but the actor has been busy for years. Not only is he an entertainer, but he is also an experienced MC and TV presenter. What other talents does Rammusi have?

Source: Briefly News