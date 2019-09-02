Many people recognise and love the villain character of Jack Mabaso in Generations and Generations: The Legacy. The actor's real name is Vusi Kunene, an actor who discovered his love for acting in the 1990s. He has graced many shows and films and is among the most sought-after South African actors of this generation.

Vusi Kunene has gained a lot of experience since joining the acting industry. He has honed his skills over the years to become one of the top actors in South Africa.

Profile summary

Full name Vusumuzi Micheal Kunene Nickname Vusi Kunene Gender Male Date of birth 12th April 1966 Age 56 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Meadowlands, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black (Sotho) Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 9” Height in centimetres 176 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Unconfirmed Children 2 Alma mater University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg Profession Actor

Who is Vusi Kunene?

Vusumuzi Micheal Kunene is a talented actor. He started acting in his early years and is passionate about growing the South African acting industry.

How old is Vusi Kunene?

Vusi Kunene's age is 56 years as of 2022. His documented date of birth is 12th April 1966, and his Zodiac sign is Aries.

The actor was actually born on Friday, 13th April 1966. However, one of the nurses felt the day signified bad luck, so she changed it to 12th April on his official documents.

Where does Vusi Kunene come from?

The actor hails from Meadowlands, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. He was born and raised in Soweto. He closely guards the details of his upbringing and family.

He is based in Johannesburg. His ethnicity is Black (Sotho), and his nationality is South African.

Educational background

The actor went to Shell Road to Fame School of the Arts, where he discovered his love for the theatre arts. In 1991, he enrolled at the Wits School of Drama for an undergraduate degree in Dramatic Art.

Career

The actor started his career at the Wits School of Drama. During his time on campus, he starred in multiple university stage productions, including The Hill. He was spotted by agent Moonyeenn Lee while doing stage plays.

Through the agent's assistance, he was cast in three television films while still studying. He has starred in many TV and film productions in his career. Some are listed below.

Film/ TV production Year Role Drumbeats 1993 Young Stan The Line 1994 Benjamin Khumalo Cry, the Beloved Country 1995 Theophilus Msimangu Running Wild 1995 Jimmy Rhodes 1996 Umgandana Homeland 1996 Daniel Mofokeng Fools 1997 Mazambane Kini and Adams 1997 Kini The Storekeeper 1998 The Thief Justice for All 1998 Mike Mohapi A Reasonable Man 1998 Prosecutor Linde Generations 1994 - 2014 Jack Mabaso The King is Alive 2000 Moses Final Solution 2001 Edward Diamond Hunters 2001 Wes Kofi Charlie Jade 2005 Themba Makandi Yizo Yizo 1999 - 2004 Lead The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency 2008 Doctor Gulubane Soul City 2010 Tifo Miya isiBaya 2014 Bhekifa (Ntshangase) Ngubane Eye in the Sky 2014 Major Owiti Ayeye 2014 Khoza Senior Cape Town 2015 Lawyer A United Kingdom 2016 Tshekedi Khama

Is Vusi Kunene a pastor?

Kunene is a believer and a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many people call him a pastor because some ministries in the country have reached out to him as a speaker. However, he is not an ordained pastor.

Vusi Kunene's net worth

There is no official information about the actor's net worth. Even so, he is believed to be among the wealthiest actors in South Africa. Vusi Kunene's salary on House of Zwide is between R150 000 and R200 000 per month.

The actor is known for keeping his personal life away from the cameras. As a result, details of Vusi Kunene's house are scarce.

Details of Vusi Kunene's cars are also scarce. However, it is known that he has shown up to multiple events in a Toyota Yaris. It remains unconfirmed whether he owns the model.

Is Vusi Kunene married?

The actor's marital status remains unconfirmed because he is a rather private person. For a while, people assumed that actress Brenda Mhlongo was Vusi Kunene's wife.

The assumption was made because of their on-air relationship. Mhlongo played Jack Mabaso’s wife in Generations. The two are not married in real life, meaning the pictures of Vusi Kunene's wedding that circulated online a while ago were captured during an acting scene.

How many children does Vusi Kunene have?

The actor has two children from different relationships. He has a daughter with actress and scriptwriter Grace Mahlaba. Mahlaba portrayed the character of Ipeleng Theledi on Backstage. It is not clear who the other child is.

How tall is Vusi Kunene?

The actor is 5’ 9” or 176 centimetres tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Trivia

He is not on social media.

He bagged the Golden Horn for Best Actor in a Lead Role (TV Soap) at the 2016 SAFTAs.

He prefers shooting on-site instead of shooting in the studio.

Vusi Kunene is an incredible South African actor who prefers to keep his life away from the media. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films and is among the most sought-after actors of this generation.

