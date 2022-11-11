Trinity Whiteside is a beloved actor best known for his role as Preston Horace in the comedy-drama show Sistas, written and produced by Tyler Perry. He has gathered more and more attention in recent years thanks to his good looks and acting skills. Here is everything we know about the rising star.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The actor stars in Sistas. Photo: @trinity_whiteside on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although he joined acting later in life than most, he has since gone on to be highly successful, starring in various shows since he first came into the scene in 2013. Trinity Whiteside’s Wikipedia and other sources help give information regarding his biography. Here is a summary of what we know about the actor before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Trinity Whiteside Nickname Trinity Date of birth 17 July 1982 Age 40 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Asheville, North Carolina, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Unknown Current nationality American Marital status Married to Nikkia Whiteside (since 13 September 2002) Ethnicity Mixed descent Gender Male Weight 120 kg Height 188 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Parents Mickie Whiteside, Cynthia Ray Children Makaiya Young, Nikolas Trinity Whiteside, Skye Jordan Whiteside Profession Actor Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $23.8 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

The actor seems to be doing better than ever, happily married to his long-term partner, with three children and a booming career. Trinity Whiteside’s parents are also incredibly supportive of their son. Besides that, here is a more detailed biography of his life, including what shows and movies you can look forward to seeing the star in.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Trinity Whiteside’s age

The actor is 40 years of age as of 2022.

Trinity Whiteside’s height

He towers over most, coming in at a sizeable 188 cm.

Trinity Whiteside’s spouse

Trinity Whiteside’s wife is Nikkia Whiteside, but not much is known about her. The duo have been married for 20 years and are still going strong.

He is happily married with three children. Photo: @trinity_whiteside on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Trinity Whiteside's mom?

His mother is named Cynthia Ray and is caucasian.

Who is Trinity Whiteside's father?

Trinity Whiteside’s father, Mickie Whiteside, is African-American.

Trinity Whiteside’s movies and TV shows

So, what movies did Trinity Whiteside play in? Here is a list of the series and movies he has starred in so far:

Sistas

Ambitions

Jumanji: The Next Level

Nobody's Fool

The Fate of the Furious

Masterminds

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Lila & Eve

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Fate of the Furious (stunt performer)

Brandee J Talk Show (guest appearance)

Trinity Whiteside’s net worth

He boasts a net worth of $23.8 million thanks to his huge success.

Trinity Whiteside’s profiles

His Instagram page, @trinity_whiteside, has 196 thousand followers. His Twitter page is @he_man_82, with 29 thousand followers on the platform.

Trinity Whiteside may have started his acting career rather late in life, but he is thriving, with his career still reaching its peak. Keep an eye on his social media to see his potential future career moves.

READ ALSO: Who is Zenzelisphesihle Xulu? Everything to know about Sparky Xulu

Briefly.co.za wrote about Zenzelisphesihle Xulu, also known as Sparky Xulu, who is most commonly known for his roles in popular local shows like Good Men, Isibaya and Scandal!

Here, we detail his rise to fame, background, net worth, social media profiles and what other shows you can see him in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News