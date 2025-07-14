South Africans were in stitches after seeing Skomota posing in a football kit with other players

Many were floored imagining the viral dance sensation on the pitch, and immediately gave him nicknames

This comes after Ngwana Sesi was spotted in another work uniform, sparking curiosity about what he actually does for work

Skomota playing football? South Africans had a field day giving the TikTok sensation nicknames to match his supposed career.

Does Skomota play football?

Imagine the shock on everybody's faces when a picture of Skomota wearing a soccer kit went viral on social media.

The dance sensation, who became TikTok famous for his viral dance moves, was pictured posing in a green soccer kit and boots surrounded by several other men wearing a similar uniform.

Though it's unknown what Skomo did before or after he found fame, many now believe he may have played for a small local team.

Previously, Briefly News shared footage from his unusual conversation with a Mamelodi Sundowns representative, which begs the question of what he could be doing when he's not dancing for his fans.

Twitter (X) user TwaRSA26 posted Ngwana Sesi's picture and asked their followers to give Skomota a football nickname:

"Give him a football nickname."

South Africans react to Skomota's picture

Social media users were hysterical and immediately gave Skomota nicknames, others relating to famous local and international footballers:

Kabiba_78 said:

"Skominho."

KopanoLeie wrote:

"I think Skomota is a suitable name for him in any field."

_Lembz added:

"Erling Skomoland."

starmahlalela pitched:

"Skomaldo."

RaizoSiphelo proposed:

"Skom-kom, Eskom, Skomito, skokorotso, skomtinho, Skomizo, skopotjikos, Skomshishi, Skoro-koro."

AfricanAfric out forward:

"Evidence Skomota Makopa."

Meanwhile, others named the clubs Ngwana Sesi would thrive in, and Kaizer Chiefs was top of mind for some netizens:

Zani_Baccaria trolled:

"He can be a good defender for Kaizer Chiefs."

samzee509 said:

"He can fit at Kaizer Chiefs."

zanezwi555 wrote:

"Kaizer Chiefs striker, David Hadebe."

ireks09 announced:

"Siwelele signs 23-year-old striker from Nigeria."

Peeps spot Skomota at a construction site in full uniform

In more Skomota Updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the viral dance sensation being spotted at a construction site.

Despite appearing out of place, Skomota wore a full construction uniform and looked as though he was right where he needed to be.

Social media users scratched their heads, wondering what Ngwana Sesi could be doing at a construction site, of all places. Netizens believe it was the result of placing unqualified individuals in certain positions:

6MonthsGodly asked:

"Some suggest that a significant portion of leadership advances through experience rather than formal qualifications. What does research say about this trend?"

Remoratiiile said:

"The problem started when Comrades got government posts without any formal education. Imagine needing struggle credentials for administering billions of rands."

Mab0710 wrote:

"Most bosses are less academically educated than their employees across a lot of fields."

LolzPat commented:

"There are levels to this life thing. Can't compete with people who have connections."

