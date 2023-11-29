Phindile Gwala bust some rather questionable dance moves recently

The actress left SA scratching their heads when she mimicked Skomota's popular TikTok dance

Netizens weren't impressed with Phindile's dancing, and some accused her of making fun of the disabled Skomota

Phindile Gwala’s Skomota dance moves received lukewarm reactions from Mzansi. Images: Instagram/ phindilegwala_official, Twitter/ skomoskomo

Eh, looks like Phindile Gwala's dance moves didn't land how she had hoped. The former Muvhango actress posted a dancing video mimicking social media sensation Skomota's viral dance. But Mzansi didn't take well with Phindile's dancing and dragged her to hell and back.

Phindile Gwala posts dancing video

Phindile Gwala decided to try her hand at the popular Skomota dance.

In a video posted by Musa Khawula, Phindile was recorded dancing along to an Amapiano song while mimicking the disabled dancer's moves, from his facial expressions down to his footwork:

Previously, the actress posted a thirst trap when she introduced her character Khanyo on Smoke and Mirrors and had social media in a chokehold.

Mzansi weighs in on Phindile Gwala's dancing

Netizens were not impressed with Phindile's dance moves and called her out for clout-chasing and making fun of disabled Skomota.

Makhadzi recently threw shots at Eugene Khoza for calling Skomota mediocre and trashing their SAMA 29 performance on Podcast and Chill.

KeThatoD asked:

"Why does it look like she’s having a seizure?"

SabeloChalufu asked:

"Is she mocking that Skomota broer, orro???"

SimthoBiyela pointed out:

"That face expression was unnecessary."

Karabo_Chaphole said:

"She even looks like Skomota."

Itss_Lungii was shocked:

"I can’t believe she recorded this and proceeded to post it like??"

Thee_Cherri said:

"I cannot believe someone’s mental illness is being made into gimmicks."

Mamaka_Snoogums posted:

"We don’t make fun of people’s disabilities."

Makhadzi features Skomota in music video

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions from netizens who spotted Skomota in Makhadzi's latest music video for Mapara amid the backlash from Eugene Khoza.

The social media sensation blew up after joining Makhadzi on stage at the SAMAs and has been getting back-to-back bookings because of his dance moves.

