The viral dance sensation Skomota spotted vibing alongside Makhadzi, has recently been getting booked for many gigs in Mzansi's hottest groove establishment.

Skomota gets booked in Propaganda

Skomota has been making headlines recently, and in the latest news, the dance sensation was spotted performing at one of Mzansi's biggest groove clubs in Pretoria, Propaganda.

An X user, @QueenYayaNew, posted a short clip of the star dancing and having a great time on stage at the establishment, with patrons hyping him while he performs. The Twitter then captioned the video:

"Anyways, Skomota was booked at Propaganda as well !!!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota getting booked at Propaganda

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section, sharing their honest views about the viral dance sensation getting booked at such high places as Propaganda. See some of the responses below:

@kamogeloyd asked:

"Mara are we really saying Eugene was wrong ? Aowa ban."

@siba005 said:

"This is proof that one would never know when their break through is. All it takes is time and patience."

@Gomolemo__ commented:

"It’s crazy how people actually go to clubs for this."

@MtungwaThato replied:

"Ya’ll are mediocre!"

@n824753 mentioned:

"South Africa is not a serious country at all!"

@QueenYayaNew responded:

"A joke my darling."

@princesspelo25 wrote:

"Honestly would never pay to see this."

@_waaamiii said:

"I'm not understanding what's so entertaining about this."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

