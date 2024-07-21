Cynthia Shange was honoured at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards for having an illustrious career

Veteran actress and beauty pageant Cynthia Shange was the first black Miss South Africa, and she received her flowers at the KZN Film and Television Awards 2024

Cynthia Shange opened up about her admirable career after she received a big honour on a star-studded night in Durban

Cynthia Shange was recognised as a legend at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards 2024. The film and TV award event, held in Durban, was attended by many stars in the local industry.

KZN Film and TV Awards 2024 honour the first black Miss SA, Cynthia Shange, for her work over decades. Image: X/ PhilMphela / TheeAzanian

Cynthia Shange joined other actor and she was of the guests of honour for the night. The former and first black Miss SA in 1972 was lauded for her achievements in entertainment.

Cynthia Shange discusses KZN Film and Television Award

Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards recognised the talent in the South African entertainment space. Cynthia Shange was awarded the lifetime achievement award of the event, and speaking to Sunday World said she was pleased and excited about her win and that "it's like a dream."

Cyntia said there are other legends who passed on, and it makes her sad that they are not there, but she accepts her accolade in their memory. She says staying authentic has helped her remain consistent in the industry. Watch the video:

SA raves about Cynthia Shange

Cynthia Shange is a beloved South African icon and peeps loved seeing her out and about. Many complimted the icon on her classic beauty and talent.

@LoveChr95721429 said:

"Aah Mama, Good to see her. She is so pretty bethunani."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"A peaceful soul."

@_Lindo_G applauded:

"Once a beauty, always a beauty."

@SenoamadiTlaki gushed:

"She looks like a model that face is amazing."

