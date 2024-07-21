KZN Film and TV Awards 2024 Pay Respect to 1st Black Miss SA Cynthia Shange for Iconic Career
- Cynthia Shange was honoured at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards for having an illustrious career
- Veteran actress and beauty pageant Cynthia Shange was the first black Miss South Africa, and she received her flowers at the KZN Film and Television Awards 2024
- Cynthia Shange opened up about her admirable career after she received a big honour on a star-studded night in Durban
Cynthia Shange was recognised as a legend at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards 2024. The film and TV award event, held in Durban, was attended by many stars in the local industry.
Cynthia Shange joined other actor and she was of the guests of honour for the night. The former and first black Miss SA in 1972 was lauded for her achievements in entertainment.
Cynthia Shange discusses KZN Film and Television Award
Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards recognised the talent in the South African entertainment space. Cynthia Shange was awarded the lifetime achievement award of the event, and speaking to Sunday World said she was pleased and excited about her win and that "it's like a dream."
Cyntia said there are other legends who passed on, and it makes her sad that they are not there, but she accepts her accolade in their memory. She says staying authentic has helped her remain consistent in the industry. Watch the video:
SA raves about Cynthia Shange
Cynthia Shange is a beloved South African icon and peeps loved seeing her out and about. Many complimted the icon on her classic beauty and talent.
@LoveChr95721429 said:
"Aah Mama, Good to see her. She is so pretty bethunani."
@DonaldMakhasane commented:
"A peaceful soul."
@_Lindo_G applauded:
"Once a beauty, always a beauty."
@SenoamadiTlaki gushed:
"She looks like a model that face is amazing."
Awards withdraw late Mpho Sebeng's name from their nominees list
Briefly News previously reported that The late actor Mpho Sebeng was recently robbed of an award he could've won.
As if death didn't rob us as the nation of a talented young man, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards sparked great confusion after they removed the late actor's name from the nominee's list after they announced them on their Facebook page on Thursday, 13 June 2024.
According to Daily Sun, the awards, dedicated to recognising and honouring KZN talents, nominated the late 30-year-old star for Best Actor for Film alongside Kwenzo Ngcobo, Masoja Msiza, and Siyabonga Shibe.
