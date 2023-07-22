The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television awards attracted many stars, including familiar faces such as Lele this Khumalo

KZN's Film and TV awards were hosted by Minnie Dlamini and Siphesihle Vazi, and the red carpet was by Khosi Thwala

Briefly News readers were delighted to see legends such as Thembi Nyandeni on the carpet at the 10th Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television awards

Khosi Thwala rubbed shoulders with the whos who of the acting industry at The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television awards. Leleti Khumalo walked the carpet, as well as other beloved actors.

The KZN Film and TV Awards had Leleti Khumalo, Jerry Mofokeng andThembi Nyandeni in attendance. Image

Source: Instagram

Some of SA's biggest names were in attendance to celebrate a decade of the KZN Film and TV awards. Jerry Mofokeng also made an appearance at the prestigious event.

Leleti Khumalo leaves fans in awe with red carpet walk

Briefly News spotted Leleti Khumalo, whose break-out role was South African Classic Sarafina. The actress looked stunning in blonde braids, a black gown and a long-sleeved crop jacket in royal blue.

Fans were gushing over the actress in a post of the actress:

Mkabayi Zungu on 'Isibaya' played by Thembi Nyandeni stuns on awards red carpet

Thembi Nyandeni is a beloved access, and Briefly News were delighted to see her at the KZN Film and TV awards. The star wore a shiny black number and look gorgeous with neatly styled grey hair.

One fan Busine Shange wrote in a post of her outfit for the night:

"She is aging like fine wine."

Jerry Mofokeng makes legendary appearance at KZN Film and TV awards

Well known for his role, his TsoTso, Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, looked snazzy in a royal blue suit. The actor walked the red carpet, where he spoke to host Khosi Twala about his hopes for the growth of the industry.

"Khosi the Host": 'Big Brother Titans' winner to host prominent Nigerian awards

