The former Bafana Bafana player Siyethemba Sithebe and his partner are expecting another baby

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder posted several pictures of his family at a photoshoot wearing matching clothes

Many fans and followers of the star congratulated him even though he failed to score one goal for Amakhosi this season

Kaizer Chiefs star Siyethemba Sithebe will be a father once again. Image: @siyethembasithebe

Even though he didn't score a single goal for his team, Kaizer Chiefs, the midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe didn't miss a single at his home front.

Siyethemba Sithebe and his lover are expecting

Former Bafana Bafana player Siyethemba Sithebe has again made headlines after his resemblance to retired footballer Simphiwe Tshabalala caused a stir on social media.

The midfielder, who might be facing the end of his contract at the Naturena-based football club, recently shared some exciting news on his Instagram page. Sithebe announced that he and his partner, Samantha Khoza, are expecting their second child.

The star shared several pictures of him and his firstborn Blue and Samantha at a photoshoot with his lover showing off her baby bump.

See the photos below:

Netizens congratulated the star

After Sithebe shared the pictures on his social media page, many fans and followers congratulated him. See some of the comments below:

sifiso_sg_gumede wrote:

"Huge congratulations champ, all the best with the journey ahead."

magqamzana_poloh said:

"This is so beautiful."

di_vyncgulaz commented:

"Congratulations."

berbaton_wodumo responded:

"Congratulations bhuti omdala."

athi_siphe_xongwana applauded the star:

"Congratulations bhuda .....Happy family...Happy life."

mkubukenintando replied:

"Congratulations to you Grootman and your partner."

wandilemncubejubjub mentioned:

"Gqosha man congratulations bro."

luvhuno said:

"Congratulations you two.This is so beautiful."

