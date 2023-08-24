Kaizer Chiefs stars Siyethemba Sithebe and Siphiwe Tshabalala bear a striking resemblance, leading some fans to believe that they are related

A viral post shows how the two soccer players are of the same height and build, and they both have dreadlocks

Some fans have even compared Sithebe's playing style to Tshabalala's, which has further fueled fan speculation

A recent social media post revealed how Kaizer Chiefs star Siyethemba Sithebe bears a striking resemblance to club legend Siphiwe Tshabalala, leading some fans to believe that they are related.

Kaizer Chiefs star Siyethemba Sithebe left some fans thinking he is related to Siphiwe Tshabalala. Image: @siphiweshabba/TikTok

Source: Instagram

A recent Instagram post by Siphiwe shows how the two gents are of the same height and build and have dreadlocks. Additionally, Sithebe's playing style has been compared to Tshabalala's, further fueling fan speculation.

“Guys, please come this side. Do we look alike??” Siphiwe captioned the post.

According to The South African, Siphiwe Tshabalala is not related to Siyethemba Sithebe.

"They even grew in different places as Sithebe was born and bred in Newcastle, while Tshabalala was born in Soweto," the publication stated.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the payers' resemblance

riribabes__ replied:

"Yes, a lot, and he plays like you as well, not to mention running."

mr.selaledi commented:

"First time I saw him, I thought you were back in the league ."

nduvho_raz responded:

"Even the way he plays my bro, he reminds me of you."

christianthabang4 replied:

"Almost ."

tshepi_quintessential commented:

"No, no resemblance there. Just same hairstyle."

nhzmholdingssaid:

"Naaaa, not really Ntho tse monata. Mara resemble nyana yona is daar.. I can tell you definitely are his inspiration like to most of us."

tumisang_motlhabane replied:

"Nope."

