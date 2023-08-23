Gqom superstar babes Wodumo has shown off her stunning face free from make-up

She posted the clean look on Twitter, looking healthy after some rough months

With a health scare out of the way, her fans flooded her post requesting she release music

Babes Wodumo posted a simple-looking picture that made her look like she was starting to heal from her rough times. Images: @babes_wodumo

The Queen of Gqom music, Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelani, is getting her groove back.

Babes Wodumo shows off a clean look

The Wololo hitmaker posted a fresh and innocent-looking picture after experiencing weeks of illness and the death of Eyadini owner Jabulani 'Mjay' Zama.

She took to Twitter with a simple picture captioned:

"Ntombi ye Sgebengu."

Here is the photo:

Tweeps comment on Babes Wodumo's well-being

The streets of Twitter noticed that she looked like she was in a better place as compared to when she was with her late husband. Some asked for more music:

@LaunchZa had suspicions:

"I'm not saying it was because of Shimora, but haibo wakhanya ntokazi wabuyelwa igazi. Asibonge!"

@Mmabeta said:

"You look so much better... makukhanye."

@Lunganee welcomed her:

"Good to have you back, Babes."

@NtokozoMatsebu2 asked:

"Ye Babes are you okay, we heard bad news about you."

@moleleki142 rushed her:

"We're waiting for the album, groove this coming December won't be the same."

@donzo195001 complimented her:

"Modern-day Lebo Mathosa."

@NSiphali praised:

"You look so beautiful."

@SibekoJonas confirmed:

"And she's also beautiful."

@LMasondo asked:

"When are dropping another EP or a single nyana."

@Mfobethu12 wished her well:

"I hope you’re healing nana, from the loss of Mampintsha."

Babes Wodumo announces Mampintshisa's Ngithethelele

In another Briefly News report, the First Lady of West Ink announced Mampintsha's posthumous album.

She told their online fans in an emotional video using the sound of their last song together titled Mampintsha's Last Prayer: Ngithethele.

She revealed that they had both finished recording two studio albums. They halted the release to give Big Nuz a chance, and her husband sadly passed as they were preparing to release their album.

The post touched social media users, with one person saying:

"Oh man. Sorry sisi, he had a way of saying goodbye."

