South Africans on social media are praying for popular singer and dancer Babes Wodumo following reports that she is critically ill

The reports on social media do not state what she is suffering from but many are calling on the Wololo hitmaker's fans to pray for her

Many have stated that she could be suffering from stress after losing her husband and baby daddy Mampintsha in December last year

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Popular singer Babes Wodumo found herself trending on social media following reports that she is not feeling well.

Babes Wodumo is allegedly critically sick, Mzansi prays for her. Image: @Getty Images and @babes_wodumo

Source: UGC

Babes Wodumo allegedly critically sick

Babes Wodumo's fans have been concerned about her health since Mampintsha's death. The star's followers claimed that she had visibly lost weight and looked unwell.

The mother of one made headlines following her appearance at the Metro FM Music Awards alongside DJ Tira and others. A few weeks after the incident, the Twitter page MDN News reported that Babes Wodumo is critically ill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the post, the exact nature of Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, has not been disclosed.

The star's fans and followers have flooded social media with messages of support and prayers.

Babes Wodumo's fans and followers pray for her amid sickness claims

Babes Wodumo's followers have shared concerns amid the reports. Many are saying she needs immediate medical care.

@ribz_rb said:

"Healing and Strength to her"

@tsholof28845580 wrote:

"Makgome, she should've mourned her husband. Mazulu ga dlale when it comes to tradition."

@Sli_Simelane added:

"My biggest prayer is that Babes has a great support system that will encourage and motivate her to fight hard for her life and her son not to grow up without both parents…also wishing her a speedy recovery.❤️️️"

@MATTER_TZA added:

"Danger or Tira is next, it's starting to look like a pattern now"

Pic of Mampintsha’s look-a-like leaves SA in stitches, Shimora’s fans crack jokes: “We don’t die we multiply”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the late Mampintsha had tongues wagging after pictures of his doppelganger went viral.

A Twitter user by the handle @Collen_KM shared a snap of the man surrounded by club hostesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News