Babes Wodumo is a trending topic following the 2023 Metro FM Awards that took place last night

People are questioning the Gqom singer's odd behaviour on stage during DJ Tira's acceptance speech

Many posted messages of concern on social media and questioned why she looked disoriented on stage

Babes Wodumo attended the 2023 Metro FM Awards at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Source: Instagram

The Metro FM Awards took place night, and South Africans tuned into SABC 1 to see artists getting honoured and live performances.

Babes Wodumo performs at Metro FM Awards

Babes Wodumo attended the event, and videos of her performance and strange behaviour during DJ Tira's acceptance speech raised alarms online.

People said the singer did not look like her usual energetic self and wondered if she was still struggling with the death of her husband, Mampintsha, reported Fakaza.

In one of the online clips, Babes can be seen looking sad and confused while everyone around her celebrated Tira's win.

See the short clip below:

Mzansi tweeps worry about Babes Wodumo

@SPHE000GP said:

"She's feeling the pain of losing Mampintsha."

@MusaScott_Shoba mentioned:

"Sad, yebo. But udakiwe nje lo. She cannot even stand still."

@MphoKate24 stated:

"It’s the first awards without her late husband. I would also be overwhelmed."

@Bhekzinn_ tweeted:

"She was not okay at all, she barely even sang."

@MduZero11 mentioned:

"Babes Wodumo is in no man's land, yes her and Mamapintsha had problems, but he protected her kule industry. Makoya Bearings is brutal man."

@NmabokelaNonoza added:

"I wonder why she was looking the other way, like there's something wrong."

@Lungie777 said:

"This was too loud to ignore, it's disturbing."

@YourBes33612973 commented:

"She suffers from anxiety. Babes is also very shy which is why she gets drunk before interviews."

