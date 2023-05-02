Babes Wodumo is slowly returning to social media, after taking a short break following Mampintsha and Zama Gumede's deaths

The star had Mzansi men shooting their shots at her when she posted a hot picture that turned heads

The Wololo hitmaker rocked a stunning sheer red top and black fishnet stockings, she also had makeup and a colourful wig on

Babes Wodumo is the queen she thinks she is. The star had the streets talking when she recently headed to her social media pages to share a hot picture.

The star has not been posting much on her social media pages, but when she does, she sets the internet on fire.

Babes Wodumo shares saucy snap on her Twitter page

Babes Wodumo has been the talk of the time following her explosive Facebook Live session where she spoke about dating again after losing her husband and the type of men she prefers.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of one said if ever she finds the courage to pick up the pieces and move on, she prefers dating a white man who does not talk too much.

"Should I ever decide to date again, I think I prefer to be with a white man, somebody who does not like to talk too much. After Mampintsha's death, I was trying to get back on my feet. I'm trying to understand everything but I will be launching everything in due time."

Taking to her Twitter page, Mampintsha's widow stunned her followers with her unmatched beauty. She posted a picture looking sassy in a hot outfit. She also wore makeup and a colourful wig.

Babes Wodumo's saucy picture causes a stir among singer's followers

Babes Wodumo's picture attracted the attention of her followers. Many took to her timeline to commend the singer for her unmatched beauty.

@Ntje11 said:

"Mr Smeg is waiting for the date."

@imanhill49 wrote:

"My sleeping beauty..is this inside the legs or beside the legs . Am trying to zoom in all the time."

Video of Babes Wodumo visiting Mampintsha's gravesite leaves fans in their feels: "Stay strong sis"

Still on Babes Wodumo, Briefly News reported that the singer had Mzansi chopping onions when she posted a video while visiting Mampintsha's gravesite.

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. Oftentimes, the reality that they are gone starts sinking in after the funeral.

Babes Wodumo may have had her crazy moments on the internet following Mampintsha's death but she definitely misses him. The mother of one who lost both her husband and mother-in-law within a short space of time shared an emotional video.

