Mampintsha's widow Babes Wodumo pledged to take care of her late husband's family

The Wololo hitmaker made these sentiments during Zama Gumede's funeral on Saturday 21 January

Babes also revealed that she had paid for her mother-in-law's funeral because she loved and respected her

Babes Wodumo gave a moving speech at her mother-in-law Zama Gumede's funeral service on Saturday 21 January.

The Gqom queen assured Mampintsha's family that she will always be there to assist them in any way she can.

Babes Wodumo attends Zama Gumede's funeral despite rumours she was not invited

Babes Wodumo is going through a lot. The star who lost her husband, Kwaito star Mampintsha in December 2022 has been trending as fans criticised her over how she was mourning.

A few weeks later she lost her mother-in-law, Zama Gumede whose illness worsened after losing her son. The singer and dancer was among the mourners who gathered on 21 January to bid farewell to MaGumede.

Babes Wodumo vows to assist Mampintsha's family

According to Daily Sun, Babes was among those who took to the podium to give speeches during Zama Gumede's funeral. The mother of one assured her late husband that she is always available to take care of them regardless of any differences they had in the past. She said:

"Today I want to assure you that you will never go hungry when I’m still around. I will be your pillar of strength, you have a sister in me. If you need anything please call me and if you cannot get hold of me do not hesitate to come to my house in Westville. I am prepared to pay for a metered taxi."

Babes Wodumo reveals that she paid for Mampintsha's mother's funeral

The star also announced that she was the one who had footed the bill for Zama Gumede's funeral. The South African notes that she said she did not do it to show off but because she loved her mother-in-law and wanted her to have a dignified send-off. She added:

"I didn’t do this to show off but wanted to make sure that my mother-in-law gets a dignified funeral. We had our differences but in the end we always made peace. We understood each other. I loved her and I’m glad we made peace."

