Word on the street is that Babes Wodumo will not get a chance to bid farewell to her late mother-in-law

Zamanguni Gumede's family have allegedly banned the singer from showing her face at her funeral

South Africans on social media shared their reactions and many said the family loves creating drama

Babes Wodumo has had a few rough weeks after the sudden passing of her husband Mampintsha in December followed by the death of his mother Zamanguni Gumede three weeks later.

Babes and Zamanguni had a strained relationship and after Mampintsha's funeral, Zamnguni publicly bashed the Gqom star for taking gigs and partying while she was supposed to be at home mourning her son.

Now Zamanguni's daughter Pinky Gumede is partly blaming Babes for her public behaviour following Mampintsha's burial that allegedly aggravated her mother's poor health.

According to ZAlebs, Pinky said Babes didn't lift a finger to help her ailing mother-in-law and was only concerned about exposing Mampintsha's scandals on social media.

“What complicated things were the videos she kept posting on social media sometimes even insulting the family. My mother saw all of that and it worsened her condition. I feel she died with a broken heart. But she’s at peace now,”

Thus, the family concluded that it was best for Babes to stay away from the funeral.

Facebook comments from Mzansi people

Papa Kelebogile Motsogi said:

"So much drama, in a short space of time."

Nomfundo Mnisi wrote:

"They don't want her to dance there."

Ke Masentle posted:

"I wonder why because this ain't time for drama honestly."

Minnie Sthembile mentioned:

"I don't believe this, remember the last time they said Babes is fighting with her mother-in-law and she didn't allow her to see her son, and it was all lies."

Kingdom Khuzwayo added:

"If it were me, I was going to go there by force."

Maka Andisiweamashandu Ntshangase stated:

"Taste of her own medicine."

