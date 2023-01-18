Mampintsha's sister Pinki Gumede took aim at Babes Wodumo following her mother Zamanguni Gumede's sudden death

The late Big Nuz member's mom died at the Wentworth Hospital a few weeks after the Kwaito legend succumbed to a minor stroke

Pinki believes her mom died of a broken heart because she disapproved of the way the eLamont hitmaker mourned her late son

Late Mampintsha's family has reportedly blamed Babes Wodumo for his mother's death. Zamanguni Gumede died three weeks after her son's death. She was 64.

Mampintsha’s sister Pinki Gumede reportedly blamed Babes Wodumo for her mom's death. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The late Big Nuz member's sister, Pinki Gumede, claimed her mom's condition got worse when Babes started wilding out after Mampintsha's death. Pinki said her mom did not like the way the Gqom star mourned her husband.

Pinki said the trending clips of Babes Wodumo partying and performing on stage, instead of mourning her hubby, made things worse, claiming it allegedly led to her mother's death at the Wentworth Hospital in Durban. ZAlebs reports that Pinki told Daily Sun that videos of the stunner insulting Mpintsho's family also complicated things.

Mampintsha's mom died with a broken heart

The grieving daughter further shared that she believes her mother died of a broken heart, adding that she's at peace now. Pinki revealed that Babes never visited Zamanguni at the hospital and never called her despite smoking the peace pipe with her at Mpintsho's funeral.

Babes' family reportedly shared that she never visited her mother-in-law in the hospital because Zamanguni's family did not inform her. Pinki reportedly admitted that they've never contacted the eLamont hitmaker and she has not contacted them.

Mampintsha's mom angry at the way Babes Wodumo is mourning her son

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zamanguni Gumede did not like the way Babes Wodumo was mourning Mampintsha.

The late Zama slammed Babes for gallivanting in the streets and drinking and partying instead of mourning Mampintsha at home. The 64-year-old called Babes out for disrespecting her son. Despite burying the hatchet at the Ngeke hitmaker's funeral, she did not beat around the bush when she called the eLamont hitmaker out.

Zama heavily criticised the pastor's daughter for not following the traditional mourning process. Zama died a few days after criticising the Gqom star.

Source: Briefly News