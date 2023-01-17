Babes Wodumo and her mother-in-law, Zamanguni Gumede, did not get along until Mampintsha succumbed to a minor stroke towards the end of 2022

The Gqom artist and Mpintsho's mom used to drag each other for filth on social media and on TV during their reality show

There was also tension between the two important ladies in the late Big Nuz member's life during his memorial service, however, Babes and Zmanguni smoked the peace pipe during his funeral

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom, Zmanguni Gumede, did not see eye to eye up until the day she passed away. The late Kwaito star's mother diede a few weeks after his death.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s mom, Zamanguni Gumede, did not see eye to eye until she died. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Mpintsho's mom and his widow did not get along when he was still alive and used to shade each other on soial media and in their reality show. Briefly News compiled some of the heated moments between Babes and Zamanguni that saw them hog headline and top the trends list on social media.

1. Zamanguni accuses Babes Wodumo of faking her pregnancy

When Babes Wodumo was pregnant with Mampintsha's kid, her mother-in-law accused her of faking her pregnancy. She also accused Babes' father of beig a crook. Zamanguni was reacting to Babes' social media rant.

She threw insults at her mother-in-law, accusing her late hubby's family of not accepting her. Babes even accused Zamanguni of abandoning her son when he was only three days old.Zamanguni wanted Babes to pay damages for insulting her, reports ZAlebs.

2. Tension between Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom at his memorial service

News24 reports that tensions between Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom were high during his memorial service in Durban. Zamanguni sat a few seats away from Babes. They were both sitting in the front raw reserved for the late Big Nuz member's family. Zamanguni walked in late at her son's memorial service. She disrupted DJ Tira's speech when she arrived an hour late.

3. Did Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom bury the hatchet?

Babes Wodumo publicly declared that she forgives Mampintsha's mom at his funeral. She mentioned Zamanguni's name when she took to the podium to pay her last respects to her hubby.

Glamour reports that the Gqom Queen used to the opportunity to make peace with her mom-in-law. Mourners reportedly applauded Babes for being a bigger person after she publicly delared that she forgives Mpintsho's mom.

4.Mampintsha's mom angry at the way Babes Wodumo is mourning her son

ZAlebs reports that Zamanguni did not like the way Babes was mourning Mampintsha. She slammed Babes for gallivanting in the streets and drinking and partying instead of mourning Mampintsha at home. She called Babes out for disrespecting her son.

Even though they buried the hatchet at the Ngeke hitmaker's funeral, Zama did not beat around the bush when she called the eLamont hitmaker out. She slammed the daughter of a pastor for not following the traditional mourning process.

Mampintsha's mother dies

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, has died after being hospitalised following a brief illness.

The shocking news comes barely a month after she buried her son Mampintsha, who died after being hospitalised for a minor stroke at the end of 2022.

Mpintsho's mom's death was confirmed by the late Big Nuz member's sister, Pinki Gumede, to Daily Sun. The devastated daughter said the last time she saw Zamanguni, she was in high spirits and didn't show any signs of giving up on her health.

