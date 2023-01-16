Mampintsha's mom, Zamanguni Gumede, has sadly died after being hospitalised shortly after her son died of a stroke

Pinki Gumede, Mpintsho's sister, confirmed the news, expressing her grief at losing two people close to her in less than a month

Mzansi responded to the sad news by blaming Babes Wodumo, claiming that her strange mourning process caused Zamanguni's death

Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, has died after being hospitalised following a brief illness.

Mampintsha’s sister, Pinki Gumede has confirmed that her mom, Zamanguni Gumede, passed away. Image: @Thelazychef_za

Source: Twitter

The shocking news comes barely a month after she buried her son Mampintsha, who died after being hospitalised for a minor stroke at the end of 2022.

Mpintsho's mom's death was confirmed by the late Big Nuz member's sister, Pinki Gumede, to Daily Sun. The devastated daughter said the last time she saw Zamanguni, she was in high spirits and didn't show any signs of giving up on her health. Sadly, Pinki said she was called back to the hospital shortly after visiting her mom.

"I was about to sleep when I received a call from the hospital. I was told to rush to her bedside because she wanted to see us. When I got there, she was already in drips. She was surrounded by doctors and nurses trying to assist her."

Pinki went on to say that Zamanguni wanted to see everyone before passing away, including Mampintsha's son, Sponge. Before Mampintsha's mom died, there was drama between her and Sponge's mother, Babes Wodumo.

"She wanted to see Sponge, Mampintsha's son and I told her he was not around. I could see the sadness in her eyes, but she did not say anything."

Speaking about burying two people dear to her in a span of three weeks, Pinki confirmed that she isn't okay.

"I am definitely not coping. It's a double sword for me."

Mzansi reacts to Mampintsha's mom, Zamanguni Gumede's, death

The heartbreaking news spread on Twitter after @AdvoBarryRoux shared a post about them. Peeps reacted by blaming Zamanguni's death on Babes Wodumo's unusual way of mourning for Mampintsha.

Check out reactions below:

@_Sabelo_Ngubane said:

"Although she was devastated about Mampintsha's passing, I feel that Babes worsened the situation by her behaviour of not mourning for Mampintsha. This is so sad."

@LwandleEL shared:

"Blaming someone for someone else's death is wild."

@Riccardo_Elle posted:

"It was too much for her, she couldn’t handle her son’s passing "

Mampintsha’s mom furious with Babes Wodumo after their brief reconciliation

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, shared her thoughts about Babes Wodumo taking gigs at clubs, drinking and partying so soon after her son's funeral.

The grieving mother spoke to Zimoja Lezinto and bashed the Gqom singer for not following traditional mourning customs.

She further added that, even though she's not a strict traditionalist, certain rules need to be respected, reported ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News